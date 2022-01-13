Video COVID-19 LFTs OKed for visitors

(CNS): The Department of Tourism has approved a video-based technology to enable visitors struggling to access COVID-19 tests prior to travel to take a lateral flow test via a confirmed video observation through AZOVA Inc, a certified video proctoring service, after downloading the app. The latest entry protocols require inbound travellers to have a negative COVID-19 test no older than 24 hours before departure, which is proving problematic, given the strains on testing services worldwide. The approval of the video service will make things easier for visitors and returning residents.

This new testing solution will make it easier for vaccinated travellers from around the globe to meet the one-day pre-arrival testing requirement for entry because it’s available worldwide, 24 hours a day and all year round.

“In this ever-changing travel environment, we remain committed to providing our global guests with the best experience possible. From pre-arrival to departure, we aim to offer exceptional hospitality and convenience,” said Tourism Director Rosa Harris in a press release.

“By utilizing this cutting-edge technology from AZOVA, we can ensure that our travellers encounter minimal disruption to their travel experience and can enjoy a warm holiday in the Cayman Islands once again.”

The technology allows travellers to securely share their test results via pdf, QR code or with a unique credential ID. Cayman currently accepts rapid antigen test results, in addition to PCR test results, taken within the noted timeframe. This new policy will provide more current test results while ensuring more accessible testing options for visitors.

“We are excited to launch this program in the Cayman Islands. We have leveraged the power of the AZOVA platform to provide this much-needed service to travellers,” said Cheryl Lee Eberting, MD, CEO and founder of AZOVA.

“This is digital health at its finest, but is really only scratching the surface with the potential benefits that can come from creating connected and efficient care delivery models such as this.”