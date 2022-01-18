CS bosses drag their feet over PAC feedback

(CNS): Auditor General Sue Winspear has raised concerns that senior civil servants are falling behind when it comes to responding to Public Accounts Committee reports. While she noted improvements in implementing past recommendations made by PAC, based on reports from her office, she warned that the failure to produce a formal response to the committee undermines the accountability process.

There are currently seven outstanding reports from PAC dealing with a number of controversial areas, such as OfReg and the court system, where the auditor had found wasted public money and bad management controls.

“I am concerned that the civil service continues to fall further behind in responding to PAC reports,” she said, following the publication of a new report from her office following up on various past reports. “Reporting back on progress with the implementation of recommendations is a fundamental part of the accountability process. The delays in responding to the PAC undermine this process.”

In her audit on how well the government is doing in reacting and responding to the past audits and subsequent PAC reports on how public money is spent and managed, Winspear said civil servants have made good progress in some areas.

She said they had taken on board PAC’s advice on three reports from 2020, including government’s use of consultants and temporary staff, outsourced services, and fighting corruption. The Office of the Auditor General and PAC had made a total of 61 recommendations in these reports. and three-quarters of them were in the process of being rolled out or had already been implemented.

But she noted some areas where government has not yet rolled out some important changes. Winspear said that in relation to the 2018 report, “Government’s use of Consultants and Temporary staff“, there were still no policies or procedures in place for the extension of contracts, even as a number of high-value contracts continue to be extended.

She also explained that no government minutes, the official response to PAC for these specific reports, have been tabled in Parliament. Winspear said the minutes were missing for many other reports as well, and where minutes were published, they were sometimes months, even years, late.