District sites open for COVID confirmation testing

Cayman Islands health worker conducts COVID-19 test

(CNS): Public Health officials have re-established district testing centres in West Bay and Bodden Town for people who need a PCR test to confirm a positive case of COVID-19 from a lateral flow test. With hundreds of people still testing positive every day, the two-hour clinic at South Sound was overwhelmed.

This caused significant public frustrations, since taking a PCR test after a positive LFT is currently mandatory. But despite the raging pandemic, the two additional clinics will be open for only one hour per day.

According to a notice released by the Health Services Authority on Tuesday, the Ed Bush Stadium and the Bodden Town Civic Centre will be open from 1-2pm daily. This is in addition to the South Sound Community Centre, which is open daily from 1-3pm.

These clinics are exclusively for people who have tested positive using an LFT because they cannot access a test anywhere else, given the mandatory requirement that they report the positive result and isolate in the immediate wake of a home test.

These and the quarantine exit tests are still free, but all other tests must be paid for. PCR tests for people intending to travel or other screening reasons now cost CI$75, as government has reduced the cost from $120.

They can be taken at the PCR morning testing clinic at 131 Centre MacLendon Drive as well as at various private clinics and centres. Certified LFTs for visitors or recently arrived travellers who do not need to quarantine cost $25 and are also available at various specially established private locations at pharmacies, clinics and hotels.