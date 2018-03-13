Consultants and temps cost public $38.5M in 5yrs

(CNS): The Cayman Islands central government spent more than CI$38.5 million on consultants and temporary staff between June 2012 to June 2017, according to a new report from the Office of the Auditor General (OAG). The latest audit into how the government is spending public cash once again raises questions about value for money as well as the justification, planning, management and general monitoring of what can be costly contracts. Auditor General Sue Winspear said government uses consultants and temporary staff for various justifiable reasons but it does not monitor how much it is spending or consider the issue of value for money for the public purse.

The report, “Government’s use of consultants and temporary staff“, was completed last month and, having been circulated to members of the Legislative Assembly, it was made public Monday. The audit focuses entirely on core government’s use of consultants and temporary workers and does not include government companies or statutory authorities.

Although the public auditor pointed to some improvements in the procurement process, she found that not all the core government departments audited were following best practice.

“The government needs to better demonstrate the value for money obtained from using consultants,” Winspear said. “Most of the consultant contracts we reviewed did not have a business case to justify the need and those that had been prepared could have been better.”

The report makes more than fifteen recommendations on how the government can improve its overall management on consultants and points out the need for better workforce planning to help project the need for contracting consultants and for civil service management to monitor spending.

In total, government spent around $12.2 million on 17 consultants’ contracts that were not justified by a business case, the audit revealed. While most of the contracts she looked at had been subject to open procurement, some contracts were awarded through single source procurement but should have been tendered. The auditor raised other problems which also pose a risk to value for money.

“Once appointed, the government rarely manages or evaluates in any form or way the performance of consultants,” Winspear noted. “Contract management and post-contract evaluation are essential components of obtaining and demonstrating value for money.”

The report gives a detailed breakdown of which ministries and central government entities used the most consultants over the last five years and why. It also singled out the top ten contractors that are benefiting from government work.

RBA Advertising, which is contracted by the tourism ministry to promote Cayman overseas, is the main beneficiary of public cash for government contracts, while the second biggest beneficiary was Deloitte & Touche, which secured almost $3 million. Close behind was Sidley Austin, which represents the financial services sector’s overseas interests and lobbying. HSM Chambers came in fourth place when it comes to securing government work and KPMG was fifth.

Winspear stated that government is not consistently considering value for money when engaging the consultants or temporary staff or evaluating their performance. There are no guidelines in place about what to do if the contractors provide poor or substandard service. She also warned that there are no standard contract for the use of consultants, which means ministries are generally accepting suppliers’ terms and conditions.

The audit found that spending fluctuated from year to year, from a high of $8.4 million in 2012–13 to a low of $5 million in 2013–14. Legal services, IT consulting and implementation, advertising and promotion, major capital projects, and public relations were the major areas where government employed outside private sector contractors to handle its work.

Government used more than 100 different suppliers of consultancy services, ranging from small, sole providers to large companies. The top ten suppliers accounted for around 44%, and the top three suppliers for more than 23% of the $34.9 million total spent on consultants. Government spent around $3.6 million on temporary staff alone, which has more than doubled since 2012, with around $1.3 million of that money going to just three local recruitment agencies: Stepping Stones, Personnel 2000 and Affinity Recruitment.

Responding to the report, Public Accounts Committee Chair Ezzard Miller said his members would be meeting shortly to question government officials about the issues highlighted by the auditor general, but he raised concerns about government not routinely measuring how much it is spending on consultants.

“We find it alarming that the government does not consistently consider value for money when engaging

consultants,” Miller said. “It is unacceptable that the auditor general concluded that there was no

justification for appointing consultants in most cases she looked at and that some consultants had been

appointed without any competition.”

He added, “The PAC is equally concerned with the amount of money spent on temporary staff while qualified and capable Caymanians remain unemployed.”

He said that $38.5 million was a significant amount of money but the report provides a mixed picture about how it is being spent, and he said PAC will be looking to government to respond on how they will address the findings in the report.

