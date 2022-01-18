COVID-19 cases soar again over weekend

(CNS): Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton has reported that there were 843 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including eleven in the Sister Islands, and that the number of patients in hospital had climbed to 15 after seven new admissions.

With Public Health officials cutting the amount of information being made available to the public each day, we are only able to estimate that the number of active cases of the virus is around 4,000. Officials have reported that the number of suspected cases of the Omicron variant has risen to 2,836 in addition to the already confirmed 132 cases.

Complaints continue about the isolation rules and requirements as well problems relating to official testing. The South Sound clinic is still the only place for people who have a positive lateral flow test to get the requisite PCR test before beginning isolation.

This means that access is proving extremely difficult, given the number of people who are admitting they have had a positive home test. Meanwhile, frustrations are also mounting for families who are waiting for as long as three days after as much as two weeks in quarantine for an exit PCR test.