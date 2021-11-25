Lawyer: HMP Northward a ‘scary place right now’

RCIPS van outside courthouse

(CNS): A defence attorney told a judge that HMP Northward is a “scary place right now”, given the pandemic, which is spreading through the prison and raising tensions among inmates, who are barely permitted to leave their cells, not allowed visitors and unable to take part in any of the usual activities, such as going to church or working. Jonathon Hughes is representing a young man with mental health challenges who has been convicted of two serious violent offences and is currently on remand.

He asked Justice Roger Chapple to consider the circumstances at the jail as well as the crimes when he deliberates on the sentencing for Ivan Malik McField (20).

McField is facing two different convictions after pleading guilty to two separate violent offences, the second of which was committed when he was on bail and wearing an electronic tag in relation to the first offence.

The young man, who has a number of psychiatric issues and is plagued by childhood trauma, is facing a conviction of wounding in relation to a stabbing outside a liquor store in George Town last summer, and possession of an unlicensed firearm with intent after a pistol whipping fight with another man outside Welly’s Cool Spot in April.

On Wednesday the court heard details of the second crime from the crown, as details of the stabbing incident had been aired in court several months ago. The judge was told by the defence about the difficulties McField had growing up, and how his efforts to turn his life around had gone wrong when he was no longer taking medication for his psychiatric conditions, which lead him to outbursts of impulsive violence.

Hughes said that McField has been ill with COVID-19 during his stay in prison. He has also been enduring the worrying conditions since the community outbreak reached the crowded men’s jail, where managing the pandemic has proved very difficult and has exacerbated the already poor living conditions.

The judge was shown detailed and clear video footage of McField fighting with Patrick Williams outside the George Town bar in the evening of 11 April, when it was still light. Both men were armed with guns but did not use them to shoot each other, but were instead “bashing each other over the heads” with them, Hughes said.

Neither man fired either of the weapons during the altercation, which lasted for several seconds and involved multiple people trying to pull them apart, despite the presence of what may have been loaded handguns. But neither of the guns have been recovered, which is reflected in the charge of possessing an imitation gun rather than the real thing.

The court heard that both the fights in which McField had found himself were related to a girl. Hughes also said that he could not say why his client had the weapon but that both he and Williams, who is facing charges for the same offence but has only recently pleaded guilty, grew up in a deprived area of George Town, where violence was the norm and where access to guns is commonplace.

Given the various elements of the case, Justice Roger Chapple said he needed time to consider the appropriate sentence and treatment for McField and said he would deliver his sentence early next month.