Cops taser unruly passenger at traffic stop

(CNS): A 21-year-old man was tasered by police at a traffic checkpoint in Bodden Town Monday night while he was sitting in the passenger seat of a car pulled over by the officers. The man has been arrested for disorderly conduct, obstructing police, resisting arrest, and assaulting police. According to the RCIPS, the man was fired with the stun gun after acting in a loud and aggressive manner, stopping officers from talking to the driver.

When they warned him off, he continued his unruly behaviour, and when told he was going to be arrested, he refused to exit the vehicle. He resisted attempts to restrain him, while kicking and striking at the officers who then fired the weapon.

The incident happened along Shamrock Road near Armstrong Drive in the Lower Valley area of the district. After the man was tasered officers were able to arrest him. He has been granted bail as the investigation continue.