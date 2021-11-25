Search underway for missing boat off Little Cayman

25/11/2021
Photo courtesy of @XRayOneCayman

(CNS): A radio operator on Cayman Brac and private citizens from both Sister Islands are supporting a search and rescue operation led by the the RCIPS, involving the police helicopter, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) and the Fire Service (CIFS) following the report Thursday morning of a boat in distress southwest of Little Cayman. A report was received around 9:10am by the Emergency Services which triggered the search. As of 4:50 this afternoon officials reported that there have been no sightings of the missing vessel and search efforts remain ongoing.

