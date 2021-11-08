Airport cuts deal with ACL to manage schedule

Owen Roberts International Airport runway

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) has awarded a contract to Airport Coordination Limited (ACL) that officials said will help the airport manage flight arrivals and capacity constraints to prevent overcrowding. The airport slot coordinator will analyse runway, ramp and terminal safety capacity at all levels of the passenger process, as the country moves towards the return of tourism.

In 2018 Owen Roberts International Airport processed 1.3 million passengers and 26,000 movements, and at peak times even the expanded facility was struggling with too many flights all arriving within a short timeframe at weekends.

CIAA Chief Airport Operations Officer Wayne DaCosta said, “Increased air connectivity will be an important driver of the global economic recovery, and our partnership with ACL will help to ensure the highest standards and parameters are met and maintained with a view to providing our guests with world class airport services and delivering an excellent airport experience.”

ACL is an independent airport slot coordinator, providing services and data collection services to 46 airports across four continents and coordinating 3.9 million flights carrying over 600 million passengers per year from its offices in the UK, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates.

Neil Garwood, ACL’s Chief Executive Officer, said the firm would be bringing a long track record of slot management expertise as ORIA seeks to make best use of its capacity. “At Airport Coordination Limited we aim to achieve the best solutions in a fair and independent way, and the team are looking forward to a long and successful relationship with Owen Roberts International Airport and all its partners,” he said.

Details of the cost of the contract or when it was awarded have not been revealed and no minutes have been posted on the airport website relating to the authority’s board meetings for six months. But CNS has submitted questions on the request for proposals for these services, which are basic to the fundamental management of the airport and were previously handled by the CIAA itself.

More commercial airlines are set to return to the Cayman Islands after 20 November, when quarantine restrictions are lifted for vaccinated passengers but numerous checks and other protocols will still need to be carried out at the airport. This will increase the potential for congestion and intensify the need for managed staggered flights.