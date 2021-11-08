Phase 4 success depends on rapid testing
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has updated conditions of Phase 4 of the border reopening plan, detailing what will happen later this month when fully vaccinated visitors as well as residents will be allowed to enter the Cayman Islands without quarantining. Lateral flow tests (LFTs) will form a critical part of the success of the plan, although these test kits are currently in very short supply and when that shortage will be addressed is not clear.
According to the details published on the official webpage of the reopening plan, vaccinated people who are no longer required to isolate will need to test themselves every three days for the first ten days after arrival.
All travellers still require a negative PCR test on arrival and after that vaccinated travelers will need to do their own test on days 2, 5 and 10 and report any positive cases in their households.
But while children are getting LFTs from school, parents and other people who need to test regularly are struggling to source their own kits. CNS has asked about the general supply of the rapid home test kits and we are awaiting a response.
“The government has continued to put into action the policies and regulations that will create a smooth transition into Phase 4 of the reopening plan,” Premier Wayne Panton said, as he encouraged people to use the government’s website as the official source of information, resources and guidance during this transition.
CIG has not said if it will be supplying the tests to travellers on arrival, and if so how much they will be charged, or if they will be expected to source their own. Several retailers are now taking advance orders on social media, so it is not clear how secure the supply will be to ensure the safety and success of the quarantine removal.
Government has also tweaked some of the conditions relating to entry for those who will no longer need to isolate. This includes children between 12 and 15 from countries where they may only receive one dose of the vaccine, unvaccinated adult travellers and travel parties with unvaccinated minors.
No unvaccinated adult visitors without ties to the islands will be allowed entry. Adult Caymanians, residents and work permit holders, as well as property and business owners and family of residents can enter, but they must quarantine for14 days, as will adult visitors and parties arriving with unvaccinated minors.
Those who are vaccinated but arriving from countries with non-securely verifiable vaccines or where the vaccination rate is 60% for the first dose will also need to quarantine for 10 days.
Everyone over the age of ten who is isolating at home or at an approved residence will also be required to wear a GPS tracking device
All travellers are still required to apply on the Travel Cayman Portal and will be issued with a travel certificate that is required for entry. The application process for those coming to Cayman from 20 November is expected to open on the government site at 9pm Monday evening.
Category: Local News, Travel
I’ll concede I’ve become very cynical & derisive as these updates roll out but each time they seem to become more & more worthless. PACT appears to designate responsibility to the community but yet be in denial that any lack of progress might stem from their ineptitude in not having a grasp/being prepared of the situation. The ‘Phase four depends on rapid testing’ ruse is kind of like putting people in a plane without any fuel and asking them to fasten their seatbelts for takeoff 🤦🏻♀️
Anyone know what happens if you arrive on the 18th? Just do a 2 day quarantine or the full ten?
Thanks
No requirement to report negative tests so no reason to test at all. Do try to keep up.
And then all hell will break loose.
Complete chaos.
Does anyone think that someone who has very little or no symptoms but tests positive will turn themselves in and spoil their vacation. Lord help us.
Families are booked for travel. $10,000 plus. Nothing is clear. Starting to get that wishy-washy feeling. Government adding in the additional testing. OK. Is it bring your own? Is it pay for your own? Where do we call in results? What happens when day 5 is also the same day we need our PCR test to go home? Do we do both? Isn’t that redundant? Where do we go for our PCR test? How much? Is there a charge? Asking because many islands we’ve traveled to date, there was no charge as it was done at the hotel. Portal? Thank you.
Moving the goal posts again.
I am totally confused.
We have CDC issued cards and have had 2 shots plus the booster.
Will we need to bring our own LFT ?
If they reverse phase 4 on November 20 it would be ridiculous and the government would lose all credibility. No one is dying in hospital, the spread is here from Caymanians and residents (not tourists). There is no valid excuse to not open the borders on November 20. Concentrate on speeding up boosters – I would expect most people are past 6 months since second dose now (if they were intelligent).
So my 9 year old son has a covid positive classmate and all my son has to do is a lateral flow test and if it’s negative, he can still go to school and we can live freely.
But my husband and I, (both of us vaccinated), travel with my son and we all have to quarantine for 2 weeks when we get back? Really?
How does that make any sense at all?
Why doesn’t government just implement the same lateral flow testing instead of a ridiculous 14 day lockdown?
That would make too much sense I suppose.
This is insanity.
Very few tourists are going to self-report a positive lateral flow self test. Maybe the odd one or two. Because the consequence of reporting a positive test is that you and your traveling companions will have to remain locked up for the rest of your vacation. Why would anybody do that?
Unless they so centrally that can be observed and verified, this is pointless and a waste.
The consequences for tourists are worse than that. They will be Locked up in their hotel room until they test negative.
We have people currently in qurrantine well over a month as they continue to test postive.
In the US, UK and most of the world where there is already widespread transmission the recommendation is not be be tested after a positive for 90 days. You are free to leave isolation on day 11.
It will only take one Fox news story of Americans locked up here for a month to destroy our reputation. Its incredibly short sighted that Gov continue to ignore this risk.
CNS at the end of your article you state: “Those who are vaccinated but arriving from countries with non-securely verifiable vaccines or where the vaccination rate is 60% for the first dose will also need to quarantine for 10 days.” The CIG website actually states, “10 days quarantine for non-securely verifiable vaccinated travellers who are travelling from a country with a vaccination rate below 60% for the first dose of the vaccine.”
The information at the top of the CIG Phase 4 webpage reads,
“During this phase quarantine requirements will be removed for:
Securely verifiable fully vaccinated travellers.
Non-securely verifiable fully vaccinated travellers who travel from a country with vaccination rates that are 60% or higher for the first dose of the vaccine and where those travellers spent at least 14 days prior to the date of travel.
Caymanians/Permanent Residents who were fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine (locally or overseas).”
Not trying to be ugly, just wanting to make sure everyone is clear on the quarantine requirements before they start commenting.
Thanks, CNS for always keeping us informed and for asking the hard questions of CIG, when they give you the opportunity to ask.
CNS: I think the CIG website has not been updated as advertised. Check back tomorrow to see if it’s clearer.