Phase 4 success depends on rapid testing

Owen Roberts International Airport arrivals

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has updated conditions of Phase 4 of the border reopening plan, detailing what will happen later this month when fully vaccinated visitors as well as residents will be allowed to enter the Cayman Islands without quarantining. Lateral flow tests (LFTs) will form a critical part of the success of the plan, although these test kits are currently in very short supply and when that shortage will be addressed is not clear.

According to the details published on the official webpage of the reopening plan, vaccinated people who are no longer required to isolate will need to test themselves every three days for the first ten days after arrival.

All travellers still require a negative PCR test on arrival and after that vaccinated travelers will need to do their own test on days 2, 5 and 10 and report any positive cases in their households.

But while children are getting LFTs from school, parents and other people who need to test regularly are struggling to source their own kits. CNS has asked about the general supply of the rapid home test kits and we are awaiting a response.

“The government has continued to put into action the policies and regulations that will create a smooth transition into Phase 4 of the reopening plan,” Premier Wayne Panton said, as he encouraged people to use the government’s website as the official source of information, resources and guidance during this transition.

CIG has not said if it will be supplying the tests to travellers on arrival, and if so how much they will be charged, or if they will be expected to source their own. Several retailers are now taking advance orders on social media, so it is not clear how secure the supply will be to ensure the safety and success of the quarantine removal.

Government has also tweaked some of the conditions relating to entry for those who will no longer need to isolate. This includes children between 12 and 15 from countries where they may only receive one dose of the vaccine, unvaccinated adult travellers and travel parties with unvaccinated minors.

No unvaccinated adult visitors without ties to the islands will be allowed entry. Adult Caymanians, residents and work permit holders, as well as property and business owners and family of residents can enter, but they must quarantine for14 days, as will adult visitors and parties arriving with unvaccinated minors.

Those who are vaccinated but arriving from countries with non-securely verifiable vaccines or where the vaccination rate is 60% for the first dose will also need to quarantine for 10 days.

Everyone over the age of ten who is isolating at home or at an approved residence will also be required to wear a GPS tracking device

All travellers are still required to apply on the Travel Cayman Portal and will be issued with a travel certificate that is required for entry. The application process for those coming to Cayman from 20 November is expected to open on the government site at 9pm Monday evening.