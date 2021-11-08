Fossil fuels lobbyists biggest group at COP26

Activists protest against world leaders’ lack of action at COP26

(CNS): More than 500 fossil fuel lobbyists and people supporting the the oil and gas giants have been granted access to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), according to research done by a collective of activist groups. Based on the list of declarations made by people attending the conference in Glasgow, the environmentalists found that individuals either directly affiliated with fossil fuel corporations, such as Shell, Gazprom and BP, or delegations that act on behalf of the fossil fuel industry were collectively the largest common group at the UN event.

Over 100 fossil fuel companies are represented and lobbyists dwarf the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change’s official indigenous constituency by around two to one.

Data analysed by Corporate Accountability, Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO), Glasgow Calls Out Polluters and Global Witness showed the scale of the access that corporate actors with a stake in the continued burning of fossil fuels have enjoyed at the critical talks.

The fossil fuel lobby is larger than the combined total of the eight delegations from the countries worst affected by climate change in the last two decades: Puerto Rico, Myanmar, Haiti, Philippines, Mozambique, Bahamas, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Many groups from around the world bearing the brunt of climate impacts have criticised the unequal access to COP26, citing barriers to participation, vaccine apartheid, costly travel restrictions and a lack of safeguarding guarantees.

Murray Worthy, Gas Campaign Leader at Global Witness, said time was running out to avert climate disaster.

“The case for meaningful global action must not be diverted by a festival of polluters and their mouthpieces, who have no interest in seeing the changes we need to protect people and the planet,” he said. “The presence of hundreds of those being paid to push the toxic interests of polluting fossil fuel companies will only increase the scepticism of climate activists who see these talks as more evidence of global leaders’ dithering and delaying.”

The presence of lobbyists at COP26 does not end with the fossil fuel industry. Other polluting industries deeply implicated in the climate crisis, such as finance, agribusiness, and transportation, are also present, although they were not included in the analysis.