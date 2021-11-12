Active COVID-19 cases rise to 2,661

(CNS): In an effort to improve data reporting after a few weeks of struggling to keep up with the sudden surge in community transmission, Public Health released new pandemic statistics Thursday evening reflecting that day’s 1,098 PCR test results, which showed 186 new cases of COVID-19. As of 8am Thursday, there were 2,661 active cases of the virus with an additional 184 community infections, including just two more cases on the Sister Islands, plus two people leaving quarantine. Hospital admissions remained at 15, with three people in the ICU.

Meanwhile, those in quarantine or isolation had increased to 4,854 people, more than 6.8% of the population. The total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic stood at 3,938, with 3,215 being recorded over the last two months.

The Public Health Department also confirmed that up to 8am on Thursday, 11 November, there had been 976 total positive lateral flow tests since the introduction of home testing.

As of 8am Thursday, 57,357 people, or 81% of the estimated population of 71,10, have had at least one dose of the vaccine, while 55,157 individuals, or 78%, have completed the two-dose course. In addition, 6,921 people, almost 10% of the total population, have now had a booster does as well.

The vaccine clinics have temporarily run out of vaccines and closed Wednesday afternoon. However, more vaccines are expected to arrive on Friday’s British Airways flight and the clinics are expected to reopen on Tuesday.