CMO deflects from high COVID cases to low admissions

CMO Dr John Lee

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee sought to deflect attention from the very high number of positive COVID-19 cases recorded Wednesday toward the low hospital admissions, as he presented the updated figures in a video on Thursday. The CMO said that just 27% of the beds that could be set aside for COVID patients without impacting the usual service provision were being used, and that the Health Services Authority and its private sector partners could cope easily with the hospitalisation of 55 patients and had plans to cope with more if necessary.

In a video message about the large number of new community cases, Dr Lee said he “wanted to try and shift where we’re focusing our concerns, because… this really is more in terms of how our healthcare services are being used.”

He said that most people who were positive had no symptoms or mild symptoms and were managing well at home. “Many people with COVID will have very mild symptoms, maybe a fever, maybe a cough and will be able to take simple paracetamol, and after a few days… just like with many viral illnesses, will feel quite well again.”

On Monday senior staff from all three hospitals on Grand Cayman conducted a table top exercise via Zoom, along with Hazard Management, the Deputy Governor’s Office and the Cabinet Office, to discuss how they would manage 40 patients with COVID, then 100 patients, then 200 patients, in a stress test scenario to see exactly what they would do, he said.

“All of the hospitals already had plans, but we really wanted to see how these plans would work together as a whole, as part of our planning for the reopening process. What we discovered was that the number of beds that would be given over to COVID and still allow routine operations to go ahead would be 55. That means that the elective surgeries would continue, the clinics would continue and across all of the three hospitals 55 COVID patients could be looked after.”

This meant that with the current 15 admissions to the Cayman Islands Hospital, as there are none in the Doctors Hospital or Health City, only 27% of the available capacity that the hospitals have put aside to look after COVID-19 patients is being utilized at present.

“That leaves us in a good position,” he said. “We are managing the numbers that we have. We’ve been in this scenario with positive community cases for some nine weeks now, and you’ll be aware that in many countries around the world these so-called waves of infection as they travel through the community and a lot of people get infected often take around two to three months to begin to see them burning out.

“Ours may be burning out a little bit slower because we put in measures particularly to dampen down the infection. So masks, distancing, hand hygiene, our very high vaccination rates and also the lateral flow test being used and the policy being rolled out, all of these things will dampen down the spread of Sars-COV-2.”

Dr Lee also said that while there were 15 patients in the hospital as of Thursday morning, nine of whom had been admitted since Tuesday and eight had been discharged over the same period. So although more people have been admitted to hospital, some are going home, so the number actually admitted is fluctuating, “which is again good news because people are getting better, they’re being well-treated and they’re going home.”

With the long weekend approaching, Dr Lee urge people to keep their socializing outside where it’s safer and to hold off from having big gatherings, which was “the wise and sensible thing to do when we have such widespread community transmission”.

He urged people to be careful of those who are unvaccinated, such as children, and for the more vulnerable members of our elderly population.