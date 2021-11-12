Revenue rolls in to public purse despite pandemic

(CNS): The government continues to collect near record-breaking revenue, despite the stalled tourism sector, as stamp duty, import taxes and financial sector fees roll in to the public coffers. Despite the additional spending to deal with the direct and indirect costs of the COVID-19 pandemic, the current operating surplus is higher than expected at the end of what is normally the worst performing quarter. According to the third quarter results, the government currently has a surplus of almost CI$103 million, some CI$7 million more than anticipated so far this year.

When the PACT government came into office, the new finance minister, Chris Saunders, predicted bad news on the horizon for the public purse. Instead, even though spending is higher than ever before, the revenue being collected is easily outpacing that spending, keeping government firmly in the black.

The third quarter between 1 July and 30 September was a high earner for government. Compared to the same period in 2020 it increased by a whopping $180.2 million, and even though spending was up by more than $93 million, the overall net surplus for the quarter was a surprising $70.7 million.

“Coercive Revenue recorded for the period was $87.7 million more than budgeted expectations and $183.9 million higher than the prior year-to-date (2020) actual results,” the report stated.

The positive change to the budget was mainly due to the $51 million collected from private fund fees, a new unbudgeted revenue stream from the registration of these funds that came into effect last year, and duty on land transfers of $51.1 million based on the massive volume of property transactions going on in the Cayman Islands.

Even though government is missing an estimated $42.5 million from tourism revenue during the third quarter, it collected a total of $193.5 million, which was $56.9 million higher than the previous year.

Total expenses for July through September were higher than costs recorded during the third quarter of 2020 by $47.6 million, and across the nine months they were $93.2 million (16%) higher than last year. The bulk of the spending went on transfer payments to workers and businesses impacted by the pandemic as well as public health spending.

But despite the loss of tourism earnings and this additional public spending, government coffers are fuller than expected, with cash in the bank and a net debt ratio well within the limits set out in the Public Management and Finance Law.

As a result, the government continues to maintain what many countries would consider an enviable buffer against the current stormy economic times. At some point, however, as the general public continues to bare the brunt of the pandemic with inflation and growing inequities, government will be pressed to spend more on dealing with the cost of living for ordinary Caymanians.

But the officials were still wary of getting too relaxed even with the very healthy surplus, given the unpredictable nature of the world economy at present.

“While the third quarter’s performance has positioned the government to be optimistic about its performance for 2021, this will be greatly impacted by the continued economic effects of COVID-19 expenditures and fall-off of tourism related revenue and local economic activity due the extended closure of the borders,” officials said in the report.