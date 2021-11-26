140 more people positive for COVID in latest results

(CNS): The daily number of new positive cases remains high after another 140 people from a batch of 934 PCR tests were found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 yesterday. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that as at 8am on Thursday, 25 November, 138 more people in the community and two travellers tested positive. The total number of cases recorded across all three islands since the start of the pandemic is now 6,599.

There are currently 4,132 active cases of the virus and 4,610 people are in quarantine. Hospital admissions have declined slightly to 27 patients from a high earlier in the week of 29. On the Sister Islands, another seven people tested positive over the last 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases to 19.

There have so far been 115 cases recorded on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman but 96 people have now recovered. Out of the total number of cases in the Sister Islands, 59 were fully vaccinated, six were partially vaccinated, and 50 were unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, there was a slight increase in the national vaccination rate for people who have had both shots of a COViD-19 vaccine. 79% of the estimated population of 71,106 people is now full vaccinated, while 57,918 people (81%) have had at least one shot. Almost 10,000 people have also had a booster shot.