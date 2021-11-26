140 more people positive for COVID in latest results
(CNS): The daily number of new positive cases remains high after another 140 people from a batch of 934 PCR tests were found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 yesterday. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that as at 8am on Thursday, 25 November, 138 more people in the community and two travellers tested positive. The total number of cases recorded across all three islands since the start of the pandemic is now 6,599.
There are currently 4,132 active cases of the virus and 4,610 people are in quarantine. Hospital admissions have declined slightly to 27 patients from a high earlier in the week of 29. On the Sister Islands, another seven people tested positive over the last 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases to 19.
There have so far been 115 cases recorded on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman but 96 people have now recovered. Out of the total number of cases in the Sister Islands, 59 were fully vaccinated, six were partially vaccinated, and 50 were unvaccinated.
Meanwhile, there was a slight increase in the national vaccination rate for people who have had both shots of a COViD-19 vaccine. 79% of the estimated population of 71,106 people is now full vaccinated, while 57,918 people (81%) have had at least one shot. Almost 10,000 people have also had a booster shot.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Hopefully PACT is paying attention to the new variant that has appeared in Africa and will ensure that it is not imported either by air or by cruise ship. The UK today banned air travel from infected countries.
Guardian
“More from the UK’s Health Secretary Sajid Javid on that new variant from southern Africa. He said:
The early indication we have of this variant is it may be more transmissible than the Delta variant and the vaccines that we currently have may be less effective against it.
Now to be clear, we have not detected any of this new variant in the UK at this point in time. But we’ve always been clear that we will take action to protect the progress that we have made.
So what we will be doing is from midday tomorrow we will be suspending all flights from six, southern African countries and we will add in those countries to the travel red list. Those countries are South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana. We will be requiring anyone that arrives from those countries from 4am on Sunday to quarantine in hotels.
If anyone arrives before then they should self-isolate at home and take a PCR test on day two and day eight. If anyone has arrived from any of those countries over the last 10 days, we would ask them to take PCR tests.”
It is starting to come down.
Good news as the numbers trend downwards.
Numbers are dropping slightly. Seems like people are starting to wear masks and social distance. 934 tests and only 2 travelers. Still shows this is all community spread.