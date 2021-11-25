CAL returning to Cuba next week

Photo courtesy of Cayman Airways

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has been given approval from the Cuban Government to resume its commercial service to Havana next week after more than 20 months. The regular route was stopped when the borders were closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite efforts to introduce a regular repatriation flight and then resume the actual service since Cayman reopened its airport to commercial traffic earlier this year, it has taken time to get clearance from the authorities in Cuba, as its borders have also been closed.

“We’re excited to resume our Grand Cayman-Havana route this month now that Cuba has reopened its borders to travellers and tourists,” said Cayman Airways Executive Vice President of Finance and Commercial Affairs, Paul Tibbetts.

“We know how important this route is for many, and we are happy to now be in a position to operate the service again. This December will actually be 20 years since Cayman Airways first started its regular service between Grand Cayman and Havana, so while we celebrate the resumption of service, we are also celebrating two decades of connecting Cuba to the Cayman Islands.”

Tibbetts said the Havana flight schedule is initially relaunching with one flight per week on Tuesdays. Flight KX832 will depart Grand Cayman at 12:45pm and arrive in Havana at 1:50pm. On the return, flight KX833 will depart Havana at 3:10pm and arrive on Grand Cayman at 4:15pm.

Meanwhile, as CAL adds more services and other commercial airlines begin flying into Owen Roberts International once again, Customs and Border Control has installed automated self-service kiosks to allow eligible travellers to complete the landing process themselves.

CBC Director Charles Clifford said the kiosks were launched a few months ago in a limited capacity.

“This allowed us to monitor the performance, make adjustments, and to garner travellers’ feedback while we had less than normal arrivals,” he said. “We are pleased to report that nine kiosks are fully operational and available for use. This permits the landing process to be expedient and more efficient, thereby allowing eligible travellers an improved customer experience.”

The kiosks are similar to those in other countries whereby individual travellers or those travelling in family groups are prompted to scan their passport, have their photograph taken by the kiosk camera and answer a series of questions.

Each traveller will complete this process and once the information entered is verified, a receipt will be issued for each individual. Travellers will then take their printed receipt along with their other travel documents to a CBC officer. Using the kiosks is voluntary and passengers can still go to an officer instead.

All arriving passengers will still need to adhere to the Control of COVID-19 Regulations at ORIA.

Seats for the Havana flights are now available for booking through the CAL website, by calling CAL on 345-949-2311, or through a local travel agent. Travellers are reminded to research and secure all travel documents required for entry into any country, including COVID-related travel documents.