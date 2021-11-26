New coronavirus variant raises alarm

(CNS): The United Kingdom is one of several countries tightening travel restrictions after a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 was identified in South Africa this week. The UK, Singapore, Japan and the European Union are among those imposing stricter quarantine measures and banning flights from states in Southern Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it will take a few weeks to understand the impact of the new variant but early indications show this latest strain could be the worst yet because it has so many mutations.

Vaccines, which were designed using the original strain, may not be as effective, the researchers are warning.

The WHO was expected to name the B.1.1.529 variant later today and announce whether at this point it is a variant of concern or interest. WHO’s COVID-19 Technical Lead Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said the agency does not yet know very much about this variant.

“What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations,” she said on the WHO’s YouTube channel (see below). “And the concern is when you have so many mutations it can have an impact on how the virus behaves.” She also said that the more this virus circulates, the more opportunities it has to change leading to more mutations.

The rapid spread of the Delta variant, which now accounts for almost 99% of all cases of the coronavirus around the world, demonstrated that countries need to act fast if they are to have any hope of containing more infections of new mutations of this virus. But WHO has advised countries to take a scientific risk-based assessment regarding the latest variant and not rush to close borders to African countries.

CNS has contact officials here about any moves to require travellers whose journeys originated in southern states on the African continent to quarantine on arrival, regardless of their vaccination status, and we are awaiting a response.