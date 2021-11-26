New coronavirus variant raises alarm
(CNS): The United Kingdom is one of several countries tightening travel restrictions after a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 was identified in South Africa this week. The UK, Singapore, Japan and the European Union are among those imposing stricter quarantine measures and banning flights from states in Southern Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it will take a few weeks to understand the impact of the new variant but early indications show this latest strain could be the worst yet because it has so many mutations.
Vaccines, which were designed using the original strain, may not be as effective, the researchers are warning.
The WHO was expected to name the B.1.1.529 variant later today and announce whether at this point it is a variant of concern or interest. WHO’s COVID-19 Technical Lead Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said the agency does not yet know very much about this variant.
“What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations,” she said on the WHO’s YouTube channel (see below). “And the concern is when you have so many mutations it can have an impact on how the virus behaves.” She also said that the more this virus circulates, the more opportunities it has to change leading to more mutations.
The rapid spread of the Delta variant, which now accounts for almost 99% of all cases of the coronavirus around the world, demonstrated that countries need to act fast if they are to have any hope of containing more infections of new mutations of this virus. But WHO has advised countries to take a scientific risk-based assessment regarding the latest variant and not rush to close borders to African countries.
CNS has contact officials here about any moves to require travellers whose journeys originated in southern states on the African continent to quarantine on arrival, regardless of their vaccination status, and we are awaiting a response.
Is there any evidence that this variant is more lethal? I’m seeing it all over the mainstream media but haven’t seen any proof that it is causing an increase in deaths or hospitalizations.. This seems to be just governments trying to stoke up the fear fire. I’m, not an anti-vaxxer.. I’ve had both my jabs and I would like my booster but this fear-mongering is starting to get old fast. it’s nearly December. let’s have something a bit more cheerful hey?
Absolutely ridiculous to stop nationalities form ‘new variant’ countries traveling anywhere.
By the time these variants are discovered it has already travelled all over the globe. It’s probably here already.
If this pandemic has thought us anything is that life should be lived to the fullest. Hiding under our beds will solve **** all.
Oh look I see it coming………another knee jerk reaction from Pact on the way.
Now sequenced in an inbound Belgian traveller from JNB from a few days ago. 14 different airlines flying out of O.R Tambo all day long, to all over the world, including MIA. 201 outbound international flights, just yesterday. Contact tracing nightmare.
PACT government on the ball, they have stopped their plans for direct flights to Cayman from Botswana immediately.
A very pro-active move
stopping flights from these countries will stop nothing….if a country wants to keep itself safe it would need to do what cayman/new zealand did and close its borders fully,,,,,,but that is only delaying the inevitable.
we need to learn to live with viruses.
thats what we get for not following WHO advice on vaccination process.
cayman, like most first world countries, were only concerned with the mass vaccination of their entire populations instead of making sure the most at risk world wide were vaccinated.
cayman should hang its head in shame as it attempts to triple vax its population while many poorer neighbours have limited access to vaccines.
vacination of young healthy people is waste of time.
How do you know all young people are healthy? And do you know what vaccines are for?
CNS: It’s likely you’ll be waiting some time for a response. Don’t hold your breath! And when it comes, it will be “We’re currently taking advice on the matter and will make a decision in the near future”. Near future being too late of course!
CNS: Travellers from South Africa would have to isolate regardless upon entry to Cayman, because the vaccination rate there is below 60 percent.
New variants tend to emerge from undervaccinted populations, but quickly become a global issue.
What’s the plan Pact? Going to continue to let people come from Souther Africa, Israel, and Hong Kong, without 14 day quarantine? You have to act quickly and decisively. Can you? Will you?