Random spread of COVID now well underway

HSA staff at West Bay Yacht Club

(CNS): Officials confirmed Friday evening that a passenger aboard a private charter boat had tested positive for COVID-19. This was the third case revealed yesterday of a community transmission without any connection to the previous outbreaks at the schools. Public Health said that 25 other passengers and two crew members on the boat have now been placed in isolation. Numerous other families connected to the latest cases of students in five different schools, including one pre-school, are now also isolating, as are the other two adults and their households whose positive test results are unconnected to any known cases, as the virus now spreads randomly throughout the community.

The person aboard the local cruise boat who tested positive was not symptomatic but was due to travel today (Saturday) and was therefore given a screening PCR test. Public Health officials tracked down the vessel, which was at Star Fish Point, North Side, and it was then brought to the dock at the Yacht Club to ensure that public health protocols were followed.

“I want to thank the crew and passengers for their cooperation with the screening procedures today at the West Bay Yacht Club,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, asking the relevant households to remain in isolation until they are given advice about when they can be released from quarantine.

“In order to complete contact tracing, we will need to have the results of all of those aboard to understand the situation, and after that, we will advise everyone when they can be released,” he added.

With the 13 other cases of local transmission revealed Friday, there are now 70 active cases. Twenty-six people who are positive are showing some symptoms of the virus. Of these, the only patient in hospital is the North Side woman who was admitted on 8 September with an unrelated illness and tested as per protocol, becoming the first confirmed local transmission of COVID-19 since last summer.

Well over a thousand people are now isolating and Public Health staff are contact tracing the various clusters, as well as testing with the assistance of Doctors Hospital and Health City.

According to a release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of Education issued Friday, they and the Public Health Department have developed new protocols for handling confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools, which are as follows:

In the event of a confirmed case in a class/year group (student or teacher): That person will be isolated with their household and retested on Day 15; The classroom(s) and common areas will be sanitised in the evening/night. The entire class/year group will be tested, and lessons will continue in school.



If additional cases are identified in the testing, the entire class/year group and members of their households will be required to isolate.

People in isolated households will be retested on Day 15 If the household retests negative, then they will be released from isolation. If a member(s) of the household retest positive, the entire household remains in isolation until they test negative.



All isolating students will switch to online learning.

See here for the latest MoE COVID-19 Guidelines for Educational Institutions

or find them in the CNS Library. See here for more on the CIG response to COVID-19.

Anyone with flu symptoms is urged to stay at home in the first instance and contact the 24 hour Flu Hotline or your general practitioner to speak to a health professional about those symptoms before visiting the flu or testing clinic. Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 345-947-3077 or 345-925- 6327 or email flu@hsa.ky

Callers will be screened for travel history and advised on what to do next.