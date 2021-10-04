Opposition challenges work permit vaccine bills

Rally for freedom of choice regarding vaccines (from social media)

Rally for freedom of choice regarding vaccines (from social media)

Rally for freedom of choice regarding vaccines (from social media)

(CNS): The opposition is calling for government to pull proposed legislation to introduce mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for work permit holders. PPM leader Roy McTaggart set out the position of the opposition in a letter sent Sunday, a day before the issue is due to be debated in Parliament and a day after a protest rally that drew several hundred people. Another demonstration is also scheduled to take place at the House of Parliament ahead of the sitting on Monday, as public concerns mount about any coercion regarding vaccination against the coronavirus.

In the letter addressed to Premier Wayne Panton, McTaggart said his members have serious concerns with the bills, which he said have implications that “go far beyond the scope of only work permit holders”.

He complained about the “scant public consultation”, the potential impingement on the rights and freedoms of spouses, civil partners, children and dependents of Caymanians, and described the bills as discriminatory and divisive.

In a change of position, given McTaggart’s wholehearted support for widespread use of the vaccine as a way to protect the community, he said the introduction of mandatory vaccinations will “in the end, provide no absolute meaningful protection from the virus since the vaccinated can also contract it and pass it on”.

McTaggart said the proposed amendments to the customs and border control and immigration laws unfairly “impact a broad cross-section of persons who we have invited here to work, invest, do business and live”, and if they become law will have a negative impact on Cayman’s economy and reputation.

Siding with a local law firm that has warned that the proposed vaccination mandates threaten rights protected under the Constitution, McTaggart said that while the current law requires non-nationals to prove they are not suffering from a communicable disease, being vaccinated against COVID is not an indication that a person does not suffer from this communicable disease.

“Only a suitable test for the presence of the virus before arriving and again after an appropriate quarantine period provides sufficient satisfaction that the person is not infected with the virus and able to transmit it,” McTaggart wrote, adding that the mandatory requirement to non-nationals only was unprecedented and breached the fundamental rights in Cayman’s Constitution and the European Convention.

“They have the potential to harm our Islands economically and reputationally and are divisive. As such, our view is that if the legislation is passed in its current form, it is likely to be declared incompatible with our constitution when, inevitably, it is challenged in the courts. What’s more, mandating vaccinations will have no appreciable impact on the trajectory of the current community spread of the virus,” he said, asking Panton to withdraw the bills.

The letter was sent to the premier after the peaceful rally outside Government House, the governor’s residence, drew significant support. Despite the current social gathering limits and social distancing requirements, organisers managed to stay within the law and make their point.

Several protesters were not just wearing protective masks but full face coverings, as well as hats, hoodies and dark glasses to cover up their identities, as some attendees may have been civil servants or workers worried that they could lose their job for joining the demonstration.

While many of the organisers are opposed to vaccination and continue to claim, without evidence, that it is dangerous and that government is hiding patients here who have had adverse reactions or “vaccine injuries”, there were also many people at the rally who claimed to be vaccinated but said they were concerned about the discrimination against work permit holders and the implications of mandating a vaccine, despite the mandatory vaccine programmes that already exist for children to go to school.

Some were there to promote the concept of vaccine choice, including Dr Steve Tomlinson, who is opposed to the approved and well researched Pfizer vaccine but appears to support the Sinopharm vaccine, developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group, which has not yet received UK medical approval and has a much lower efficacy rate than the Pfizer shots currently being supplied by the British to all of its territories.

There were also others demanding a choice in medical treatment for those who are unvaccinated and become ill, including Ivermectin and hydroxichloroquine, two drugs which have become politicized and bogged down in a maelstrom of misinformation. In India’s recently revised ‘Clinical Guidelines’ for COVID-19 both these drugs have been dropped from recommended use.

The HSA has said that it has a full treatment regime available for anyone unfortunate enough to be hospitalised due to the virus and has successfully treated around two dozen people for COVID-19 since March 2020.