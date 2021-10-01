COVID spreads across schools and community

Triple C School

(CNS): Seven children, including one pre-school child, were among 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 revealed on Friday. Chief Nursing Officer Dr Hazel Brown reported that there were two travellers in the results while the rest were all community transmissions, two of which could not be connected to any of the first three outbreaks.

As well as a child who attends Just for Kids Preschool, there were three more Prospect Primary students including a student from Year 3, another George Town Primary student, a John Gray High School student from Year 9 who is a direct contact of a child attending Prospect and already in isolation, as well as a student from Triple C School, who is also believed to be connected to the Prospect outbreak but was not in isolation.

There were also four local transmissions among adult: two who are contacts of students and two with no known connection to any existing cases.

“Though we now have established community spread of the virus, as of this morning the last admission (to hospital) was on 8 September,” Dr Brown noted. “The inpatient was vaccinated and continues to improve. All the children are doing well, with most of the current cases being asymptomatic.”

She added, “We continue to appeal to the public to take the vaccine if you are able to do so. However, vaccinated or not, please take all measures to protect yourself and our community — wear a mask, sanitise your hands and practice physical distance when interacting outside of your family and household.”

Meanwhile, parents of students at Triple C School were complaining today on social media about how the school was managing news that a student was positive before closing the facility at around 11am.

There are now 55,200 people who have had at least on shot of the vaccine, which is 78% of the estimated population, while 51,759 of them have had both doses. While vaccinations increased significantly this month, with well over 3,500 people getting their first shot in September, this week things began to slow down, as just 152 additional people were administered a vaccine for the first time since Monday.