CAL adds Tampa to growing flight service

Photo courtesy Cayman Airways Ltd

(CNS): For the first time in 18 months Caymanians will fly directly to Tampa, Florida, with a Saturday service starting from 16 October, as Cayman Airways starts to increase its flights. CAL published its new schedule on Friday, which includes a weekly Thursday service to La Ceiba, five flights a week to Miami and three to Kingston.

The Miami flights will operate Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, while flights to Jamaica will operate on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Officials from CAL said they were still hoping to add Cuba but they have not yet received the go-ahead from Havana to re-commence that service.

So far there are no confirmed details on when other international commercial carriers will be returning to the Cayman Islands.

Returning travellers still need to quarantine for between seven or 14 days, depending on their vaccination status but there are increasing indications that government is targeting November for lifting isolation requirements for verifiably and fully vaccinated passengers.