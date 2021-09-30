Three more COVID cases from school outbreaks

(CNS): In the latest results released Thursday by Public Health officials in relation to the two school COVID-19 community transmissions, three more cases have been identified: another Year 6 student at Prospect Primary and one child and one adult connected to the George Town Primary School outbreak, who both tested positive during the exit testing of families that have been in isolation over the last two weeks. Chief Nursing Officer Dr Hazel Brown said two travellers in quarantine were also COVID positive.

Government officials have confirmed that GTPS will reopen on Monday for children who have been cleared by Public Health, while online classes will continue for those families still in isolation. Prospect school is open today, since currently only the Year 6 class is impacted. Those children and their families as well as staff are in isolation and have moved to online learning.

Dr Brown said that all of the children who have been infected are doing fine and the only person with the virus among the 68 active cases reported yesterday who is in hospital remains in stable condition and continues to improve. The other 24 people with symptoms are recovering at home. There are currently 1017 people in isolation and quarantine.

The vaccination numbers are steadily increasing, with 51,645 people (73% of the population) having have the two-dose course, while more than 78% have had at least one shot. The booster programme continues, despite a delay in the arrival of more vaccines from the UK as a result of a shortage of dry ice for traveling purposes.

The vaccine clinic is open tomorrow and Saturday at Camana Bay but it will also be operating out of the Lions Centre next week. This evening shots will also be available at the clinic in West Bay between 5pm and 8pm serving patients in alphabetical order.

See the updated COVID-19 guidance for educational institutions in the CNS Library. See COVID update video below: