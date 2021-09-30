Cruise sector efforts at relaunch under threat

Crystal Symphony

(CNS): The Crystal Symphony has become the latest cruise ship to be quarantined in port after six passengers on the ship tested positive for COVID-19. The ship was quarantines while docked in Bermuda, where 72 deaths have so far been attributed to COVID and there are currently just under 1,500 active cases among its population.

This news follows the publication this week of research by international academics, who concluded that the cruise industry should be subject to global monitoring and effective legislation because of its increasing negative impact on both the environment and human health and well-being. Risks include the spread of COVID-19, as outbreaks on some cruise ships have been well documented.

The review, published in Marine Pollution Bulletin, found that cruising is a major source of environmental pollution and degradation, with air, water, soil, fragile habitats and wildlife affected.

According to officials in Bermuda, five people on the Crystal Symphony tested positive during the crossing from New York, even though everyone on the ship was fully vaccinated and boarded with negative PCR tests. Crystal Cruises confirmed that another guest received a positive result after further testing.

While the positive passengers were left behind, some passengers opted to leave the ship and fly home from Bermuda and the rest sailed back to the US under strict protocols with masks and social distancing. This is yet another clear demonstration that preventing outbreaks of the virus on board cruise ships appears to be extremely difficult and may be impossible.

The industry, which was halted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in March 2020, is nevertheless attempting to set sail again, even though almost every cruise is recording outbreaks of the coronavirus on board. While there is no definitive tally of how many cases have been detected on cruises so far since their return, the CDC is investigating dozens of ships.

In the latest research, the academics compiled evidence from more than 200 research papers on the health of people and the environment in different oceans and seas around the world.

Professor Lora Fleming, of the University of Exeter, an author of the review, said, “Cruise tourism was rapidly expanding pre-COVID-19, and our research shows it causes major impacts on the environment and on human health and well-being. We need much better monitoring to generate more robust data for the true picture of these impacts. Without new and strictly enforced national and international standardised rules, the cruise industry is likely to continue causing these serious health and environmental hazards.”