Mangrove protection still limited by laws

(CNS): Mangroves are still disappearing under the bulldozer, even after the National Conservation Council (NCC) adopted a Species Conservation Plan for Mangroves, because this protection is limited by the parameters of the conservation and planning laws, which do not prevent owners from developing their land in accordance with the planning laws.

Department of Environment (DoE) Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie told CNS that mangroves cannot be removed without planning permission and there are now stiff penalties when they are, but once a landowner gets the green light to build on or clear mangroves from their land, then all the DoE can do is implore and encourage the owners to save these plants.

Responding to public concerns that mangroves are still being cleared on an almost weekly basis, despite the roll out of the species protection plan earlier this year, the DoE director explained that the plan is “an instrument under the National Conservation Act”, so it must be compatible with the law. The conservation law operates by virtue of consultation with the planning authorities and the NCC, which has delegated the consultation function to the DoE, who are the technical experts.

This means that if someone owns a tract of mangroves and they are granted planning permission to remove them, regardless of any recommendations made by the DoE, the clearance of those mangrove is lawful and the conservation plan cannot protect them, Ebanks-Petrie explained.

“People misunderstand this. They think that the plan somehow allows the National Conservation Council to do more than the act can do,” she said.

In order to further protect mangroves, the DoE is first working to get permanent protection under the conservation law for those on crown land. But greater protection for mangroves on private land will require a change in the ethos surrounding planning to be “more in line with a sustainable development approach”, rather than the current situation where almost anything goes, she said.

Another provision is offsite mitigation, so that where development “is going to consume” large areas of mangroves, these can be replaced in another area that can be protected in perpetuity, Ebanks-Petrie said.

“The frustration that has been percolating in the wider community recently is where we have seen land parcels partially mangrove-covered cleared in sub-divisions and people are wondering why. Now partly that has been illegal clearing, as it is an offence now under the conservation law, but previously that was only an offence under the planning law,” she explained.

The loss of local mangrove habitat is significant. Over the lost 50 years Cayman has lost 75% of its mangrove coverage, and Ebanks-Petrie said it is more critical than ever to save what is left, especially the central wetlands. “We believe that it is critical that we save the Central Mangrove Wetlands as a functional eco-system for the services mangrove provide,” she said, which is long list, from shoreline protection to carbon sequestering.

Mangroves are also fundamental to Cayman’s wider environment. The crystal clear sea lapping at the shores of Grand Cayman owes its beauty and clarity to mangroves, while other unique and indigenous species are here as a result of the wetlands. “A big part of what makes Cayman Cayman is mangroves,” she noted.

But mangroves also provide a home for Cayman’s native mosquitoes. And so in some respects their enormous ecological value has been undervalued over the years because of their traditional relationship with the islands’ historic pest and why seeking to protect them now is difficult.

“It has been a journey to shift the perceptions from something that is bad to something that is valuable to us and something we need to treasure and protect,” Ebanks-Petrie said.

Mangroves provide nurseries for many marine species and numerous other natural services, including supporting the North Sound. They also provide protection from storm surge, filtration of pollutants, exportation of nutrients and a habitat for fauna. They also help slow down climate change because they take carbon out of the atmosphere and store it. This gives these ecological services economic value because they can offset emissions and balance carbon budgets.

“Mangroves have value that we don’t often understand because they are not traded on a market,” Ebanks-Petrie said. “But these eco-systems can be valued and economists are getting much better at that.”

She explained that natural capital can be valued in greener economies, because it is not just the GDP that tells the worth of a country but its ecological resources as well.