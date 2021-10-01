Burglar assaults victim during break-in

(CNS): A North Side man was injured in his home in the early hours of Thursday morning after he discovered a burglar had broken into his house in Frank Sound Road. At around 3am the occupants awoke to find to find an unknown man in their home. A struggle followed in which the male resident was injured before the culprit fled the location.

The injured man was taken to the hospital by private car, where he remains in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The matter is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.