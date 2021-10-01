Call goes out for royal gong nominees

| 01/10/2021 | 11 Comments
Queen Elizabeth II

(CNS): The governor’s office is putting out a call for nominations for the Queen’s Birthday Honours for next year. Members of the public are asked to name people who have made an exceptional contribution to the Cayman Islands or who stand out for sustained achievement and service in public life. Officials said they are looking for people who are still actively involved in making life better for other people or being outstanding at what they do.

The various royal gongs are awarded to people who have made a difference to their community or the country or for displaying moral courage. They can be working in a range of fields, such as the arts, science, education and sport.

Nomination forms and guidance on submitting nominations can be found here.

The deadline to receive nominations is close of business on 29 October.

Nominations can be sent by email to GovernorsOffice.Cayman@fcdo.gov.uk

or dropped off at the reception desk at the Government Administration Building, addressed to the Governor’s Office.

Alternatively, they can be sent by the earlier deadline of 25 October by post to:
Suite 101 Government Administration Building
Grand Cayman KY1-9000

See full release from the governor’s office here.

  1. Anonymous says:
    01/10/2021 at 1:00 pm

    I vote for the cart collector at ALT

  2. Anonymous says:
    01/10/2021 at 12:20 pm

    The government is the biggest gong show.

  3. Anonymous says:
    01/10/2021 at 12:17 pm

    Hon Premier

  4. Elvis says:
    01/10/2021 at 12:08 pm

    Mc ( KO) bush

  5. Anonymous says:
    01/10/2021 at 12:01 pm

    I vote for Shirley Roulstone!

  6. JTB says:
    01/10/2021 at 11:39 am

    Surely Michael Ryan, Ergun Berksoy et al deserve something for their tireless efforts to turn Cayman into Miami?

    And of course, all past and present members of CPA should be recognised for the work they have done helping to make that happen.

  7. Anonymous says:
    01/10/2021 at 11:20 am

    How about the ladies who stopped the cruise port?

    • Anonymous says:
      01/10/2021 at 11:50 am

      Agreed, please let’s recognize the many Caymanians who toil in unglamorous roles helping the needy, rather than self promoting black tie cocktail party hosts.

  8. Anonymous says:
    01/10/2021 at 10:04 am

    I misread at first glance.

    I thought the poster that always advocates for pot legalization would have a Royal Bong worthy of nomination.

  9. Anonymous says:
    01/10/2021 at 10:02 am

    is their anybody left who hasn’t got one of these???caymanians…the worlds greatest self-back-slappers.

    • Cynthia Ebanks says:
      01/10/2021 at 12:40 pm

      Many have contributed to these islands but because they are expats cannot receive an award.

