Call goes out for royal gong nominees

Queen Elizabeth II

(CNS): The governor’s office is putting out a call for nominations for the Queen’s Birthday Honours for next year. Members of the public are asked to name people who have made an exceptional contribution to the Cayman Islands or who stand out for sustained achievement and service in public life. Officials said they are looking for people who are still actively involved in making life better for other people or being outstanding at what they do.

The various royal gongs are awarded to people who have made a difference to their community or the country or for displaying moral courage. They can be working in a range of fields, such as the arts, science, education and sport.