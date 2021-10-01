Man arrested in West Bay shooting

(CNS): A 26-year-old man from West Bay is currently in police custody after his arrest in the district and two operations at addresses linked to him were carried out Thursday. The man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder on 10 September of another West Bay man, who was shot in the backside during an incident that took place on Reverend Blackman Road. Police said this is the second person arrested in this case; a 20-year-old man was bailed following his arrest on 14 September.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives asked anyone with information to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.