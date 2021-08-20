Over 1,100 customers still without power

CUC linesmen working through the night (photo courtesy of CUC)

(CNS): CUC was still battling around thirty separate isolated outages all over Grand Cayman Friday morning, particularly in East End, one of the most impacted communities from Tropical Storm Grace, where nearly all customers are still without power. On Thursday night the government reopened the William Allen McLaughlin Civic Centre in the district to help people in need of shelter, as many residents, including the elderly and vulnerable, were still without power.

According to the latest numbers from CUC, over 500 homes in West Bay are still impacted. Last night CUC said that while it had managed to reconnect the majority of its 31,000 customers, those still without power whose properties are not badly damaged could expect to have the power restored by midnight Friday.

“As is expected in the aftermath of a tropical storm, such as what we witnessed [Wednesday], we are also experiencing critical safety emergencies, such as downed and active power lines in areas that have already been restored and are also responding to these calls on a priority basis,” a spokesperson for CUC stated.

According to reports from East End, some newer fiberglass poles, designed to withstand much higher winds than the older wooden poles, were downed by the storm, but a lot of the problems are trees that have pulled down lines.

Speaking on Cayman Marl Road’s social media live vlog Friday morning Sacha Tibbetts, VP Customer Service and Technology at CUC, explained that one tree on the line can cause significant problems for power supply. But he also stated that CUC will be reviewing how well the poles fared during the storm.

CUC urged people whose property requires repairs, such as a damaged weatherhead, to contact a licensed electrician and not to attempt repairs themselves as such equipment could cause electrocution. Everyone is also warned to stay away from downed powerlines and to exercise caution on the roads.

Please check restoration times on the CUC Outage map on the website. Updates will also be posted on social

media platforms. Call the Outage hotline at 945-1282 or 911 to report downed power lines or any electrical safety issues.