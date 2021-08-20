Man arrested for rape in Windsor Park case

(CNS): A man has been arrested for rape in connection with a case in which a woman said she was sexually assaulted by a man who offered to give her a ride home from a Bodden Town bar where they had met. The woman had not met the man before but accepted his offer to take her home. After he had dropped off another man in East End he took the woman to Windsor Park, where the alleged rape took place at knife point in the early hours of Wednesday, 11 August.

Police said that a 34-year-old man from George Town was arrested on suspicion of rape on Thursday and remains in custody as investigations continue.