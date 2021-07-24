Wayne and Roy deliver unified message on vaccine

Premier Wayne Panton (right) and Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart deliver a joint message

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton and Leader of the Opposition Roy McTaggart met to record a conversation Friday, as they delivered a clear and unified message that the only way to keep the Cayman Islands safe was for everyone that can be to get fully vaccinated. Putting aside the recent political differences over national vaccination rate goals and the date for reopening, the two men both urged residents to get their shots. Following the recent politicization of the issue and Panton’s plea to the opposition to stand with the government as it steers Cayman toward the opening phase, the political rivals ended the week on the same page, urging everyone to get vaccinated.

“To keep our country and our people safe, we are putting aside any and all political differences and differences in opinion,” Panton said. “This effort goes far beyond politics. Our unity on this message should show everyone its importance.”

McTaggart added, “We are completely united in the goal of reopening our islands safely, and we are agreed that the only way we can achieve this is by getting our people vaccinated.”

According to the latest figures from Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, while Cayman has now reached a first dose vaccination rate of 70%, just 66% of the country has had both shots, which is 14% short of the government’s target rate of 80%. Over the last 24 hours just 30 people got their first shot and 45 their second, in one of the slowest weeks for vaccine take-up since the national programme began. More than 7,000 more people will need to get both their shots between now and the beginning of September if the government is to reach its goal.

Another four travellers’ test came back positive Friday, bringing the total of positive cases this week alone to 14. There are currently eleven active cases of the virus among those in quarantine and isolation.

In their joint message on Friday, both the premier and opposition leader particularly urged front-line workers in both the public and private sectors to get vaccinated as a matter of urgency due to the high-risk nature of their jobs.

Cayman is scheduled to open its borders in less than seven weeks, even as the highly contagious Delta variant is now dominant globally, and it takes at least five weeks from the first dose before immunity builds up effectively in people vaccinated against the coronavirus.

While the Delta strain is much more transmissible than previous mutations of SARS-CoV-2 and there have been breakthrough infections, the vaccinations are proving extremely effective at preventing people from getting seriously ill, even if they get COVID-19, the disease caused bythe virus. But with cases on the rise in the US, where more than 99% of recent deaths were among the unvaccinated, CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky has warned of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.

Commenting on the confirmed arrival of the Delta variant in the Cayman Island, Governor Martyn Roper said in his own message that this “should give pause for reflection” for those yet to get their shots.

He said it was a “dangerous development” but the UK’s commitment to provide Cayman with vaccines “remains firm”, including the boosters which some doctors believe may be required for the elderly and more vulnerable. In the meantime, he urged people to get their first dose as soon as possible.

“In the UK, as of today, 1 in 1,000 infections results in death. Last winter in the UK that figure was 1 in 60. The difference now is the vaccine as almost 70% of UK adults have been vaccinated. In the UK, data shows that vaccines reduce your chance of severe illness and death by 92-96%,” Roper said.

“If you haven’t had the vaccine yet, the emergence of Delta variant should give pause for reflection. Opening the border will never be risk free. Getting as many jabs in arms is our best hope of protecting everyone in our community, including our elderly and vulnerable and our young people, who even if they get COVID mildly, can suffer from highly debilitating long COVID,” the governor added.

See Panton and McTaggart in vaccination conversation on CIGTV below: