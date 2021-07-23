Man bound by masked burglars

(CNS): A man awoke around 1:15am on Friday to find three masked men in his home in Coemer Drive, George Town. The burglars bound the man’s hands and demanded personal items, the police said. But the victim struggled with the home invaders and called for help, and another resident at the house who heard the commotion and called 911. The burglars fled with some personal items before the police arrived on the scene in the Windsor Park area. However, no one was hurt and police gave no indication that the burglars were armed.

The culprits were described as being between 5’7″ and 5’8″, with one being described as slim and the others of medium build.

The aggravated burglary is now under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.