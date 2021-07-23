Man bound by masked burglars
(CNS): A man awoke around 1:15am on Friday to find three masked men in his home in Coemer Drive, George Town. The burglars bound the man’s hands and demanded personal items, the police said. But the victim struggled with the home invaders and called for help, and another resident at the house who heard the commotion and called 911. The burglars fled with some personal items before the police arrived on the scene in the Windsor Park area. However, no one was hurt and police gave no indication that the burglars were armed.
The culprits were described as being between 5’7″ and 5’8″, with one being described as slim and the others of medium build.
The aggravated burglary is now under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously online via the Miami-based Cayman Crimestoppers.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Sounds a little fishy to me.
Lazy hoodlums perhaps and wanna blame unemployment?
This kind of stuff makes me very angry. One, we shouldn’t have to spend $2500 on home security measures, but if we have to we do.
Two, there are frequently apologists that claim these scum are hapless products of our dour economy.
Three, if any person is willing to invade the home of another person, they deserve whatever violent force comes to them. I’m glad the victim wasn’t harmed. I’m glad the scum weren’t harmed, I guess, but if they’d have been pitched out a three-storey window to fall to their deaths, I would just nod my head in agreement.
Life is tough for a lot of people. This kind of shyte is not justified in any way. Probably drug users, who knows or cares. People who act in this way deserve anything that comes to them. There was NEVER any kind of this crap when I was growing up. If someone was so downtrodden that they couldn’t pay their bills, there was help for them among the community. NOBODY I know would have EVER resorted to home invasion.
Cayman is too easy on crime/criminals. Need Singapore law here, that will put a big dent in crime.
What “complexion”? Or are you not allowed to say that any longer? We need a few more clues here.