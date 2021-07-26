Ministries still failing to report on cash collected

Financial Secretary Ken Jefferson (right) seated next to Accountant General Matthew Tibbetts

(CNS): Two of government’s most senior accountants, Financial Secretary Ken Jefferson and Accountant General Matthew Tibbetts, told Finance Committee Tuesday that work is underway to get each ministry to properly report on the coercive revenue they collect on their own books. Currently, funds that government entities collect from members of the public and businesses appear only in the Entire Public Sector consolidated accounts, and because government failed to produce this overarching ledger for many years, the public has been left in the dark about the details of how cash is actually collected.

While the funds that public authorities receive from government to run their departments is recorded, how they collect cash that is fed into the public coffers and redistributed via the budget is not. In short, how much money government gets from the public is not being reported back to the people in an accessible or timely fashion.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee, Tibbetts detailed the efforts being made to get the ministries to report this information, but he said it was a work in progress. When, or even if, this happens, as there is still some debate among government accountants, it will lead to public authorities facing qualified or even adverse audits on their annual accounts.

Speaking at the PAC hearing on Tuesday, when the new members met for the first time under the new administration, Tibbetts answered questions about progress on implementing past recommendations made by the auditor general as well as those detailed in her latest report, “Improving Financial Accountability and Transparency: Financial Management and Reporting“.

Government continues to address a catalogue of issues relating to the overall reporting of how it collects and spends money that already present major problems for the public finances. These include how the future healthcare liability for civil servants (estimated to be around CI$205 billion) should be accounted for, and keeping up with the valuation of the government’s built capital assets and the roads network.

But the issue of making the accounts more transparent and accessible to the public is another ongoing challenge.

The need for ministries to report the details of revenue collection is seen as an important factor in relaying core information to the public about the fees they pay. It is not just the Ministry of Finance that collects money from taxpayers, and the auditor general has advised government to stop the current distinction in accounting between the executive (outgoing payments from government) and entity (what each ministry collects through their various departments).

While ministries get money in the budget to run their departments, they take in money of their own that goes back into the Treasury. Fees are collected by civil servants from the public for myriad services and departments, from the sale of plants at the Department of Agriculture to vehicle licensing. However, the ministries do not reveal the details of what they collect.

The first time that this revenue appears and the public is able to see it is when the government accounts are consolidated by the finance ministry, which publishes the EPS accounts. So far, of the completed EPS accounts that governments have managed to produce over the last fifteen years, successive auditors have raised concerns about the management of that coercive revenue.

Tibbetts said that merging the entity and executive books will see ministries getting qualified opinions again, but until they do begin doing this, the EPS will never get a clean opinion. He explained that chief financial officers across government are aware of the need to begin this merging and it is something the government is working on.

In the report, Auditor General Sue Winspear pointed out that the entire public sector spent $979 million in 2019 on delivering goods and services and maintaining government’s estate, and generated revenues of $1,136 million of which $796 million was coercive revenue collected by core government.

“It is essential therefore that there is strong financial management and transparent reporting on the financial performance and position of the public sector and what it is delivering for these monies,” she wrote but noted that it is “only through the consolidated EPS financial statements that the Government can be held accountable for significant items such as coercive revenues, transfer payments, including social welfare payments and grants, support to voluntary bodies (non-governmental entities), debt and financing expenses.”

She said the quality of these financial statements has improved slightly over the years, from a disclaimed to an adverse audit opinion in 2012–13.

“However, much needs to be done to improve the EPS financial statements to move to a qualified and ultimately unqualified audit opinion. I acknowledge that this is not easy and many Governments across the world have their EPS financial statements qualified for a number of years after they are introduced. That said, it is not impossible and I strongly encourage the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to develop a roadmap.”

This first PAC was chaired by the former minister of finance, Roy McTaggart. Given the conflict for the now opposition leader, he stated at the outset that while he would chair the meeting, he would not ask any questions during the witness hearings.