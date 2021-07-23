Delta variant in Cayman, Dr Lee confirms
(CNS): The Cayman Islands has now received confirmation that two travellers who arrived here from Miami over the last week were infected with the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said local lab technicians who run the genomic sequencing of selected test results confirmed last night that these two samples, which were from travellers who were both fully vaccinated with the Pfizer shots here in the Cayman Islands earlier this year, were the Delta strain. One of the patients has no symptoms while the other has very slight symptoms and both are in quarantine. But Dr Lee warned that the risk of the virus coming here is increasing as we move forward with easing restrictions. (See video below)
Another three travellers tested positive among the results released Thursday, bringing this week’s total to ten positive results so far. There are now eleven active cases of the virus among those in quarantine and isolation. Only one person who is one of the two that tested positive for the delta variant has symptoms.
Doctors around the world agree that the Delta variant, which is now the dominant strain in new infections in the UK and the US, is highly transmissible but vaccines do still offer significant protection. Delta produces higher viral loads earlier in infection, making it more infectious during the period before people realise that they are infected. It is also the cause of many breakthrough infections in vaccinated people, and while they remain vulnerable to catching it, most fully vaccinated people do not get ill.
“Given the prevalence of the Delta variant in the United Kingdom, it was only a matter of time before it was detected in the Cayman Islands,” said Dr Lee. “It will also be of concern that both these people were fully vaccinated… For me, this reiterates and reinforces the need to be vaccinated to benefit from protection against serious illness and death, even with these more infectious variants.”
He said that Cayman Islands’ testing and quarantine process greatly reduces the risk of community transmission of all variants of the coronavirus, so while there is currently less risk of the Delta variant spreading to the local community, the risk is increasing. He urged people to get vaccinated because this greatly reduces the risk of a serious illness or hospitalisation.
70% of the estimated population has now had at least one dose of a vaccine, with almost 47,000 people, or 66% of the population, having completed the two-dose course.
Dr Lee said this will help keep Cayman safe from the virus if it breaks through but the rate needs to increase to protect the vulnerable and unvaccinated. He outlined precautionary measures that people can take as Cayman moves towards opening the borders.
“If you are eligible then you should get vaccinated. Secondly, you can follow the basic precautions against transmission of COVID-19, as recommended by the World Health Organization, including proper hand hygiene, social distancing, limiting your attendance at large gatherings, and wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces,” he added.
Minister of Health Sabrina Turner also implored everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as a matter of urgency to ensure their personal safety against contracting the disease, and to protect loved ones as well as the community as a whole. Turner also warned that while border entry restrictions and quarantine measures currently protect against community spread, the level of risk will rise as phased reopening begins.
“We are preparing to gradually reopen our borders beginning in mid-September. While the government is committed to reopening as safely as possible, there is an element of risk of community spread involved. Guarding against this risk through vaccination is our best preparation ahead of time, and following community health mandates at every step of the way will be essential.”
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics remain operational throughout the Cayman Islands.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
Anyone who is homebound and unable to attend the vaccination clinics should call the
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or email flu@hsa.ky
or contact their local District Health Centre
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety
Only 41 first doses and 67 second doses in the last 24 hours. Exactly 7 weeks to September 9th.
We need almost 10,000 second doses by Sept 9th to reach 80%, and of those 10,000, 7,700 still need first dose (and a three-week wait to take the second).
10,000 over 7 weeks works out to 1,400 second doses per week. So 67 a day isnt quite going to get us there (remember the vaccine clinic is operational 5 days a week).
So chances of hitting the target appears slim. The largest unvaccinated group is 12 to 18 year olds (73% unvaccinated as of July 13th). Realistically, I expect this age cohort to remain at a low rate as I know many parents are holding off for now (in the UK earlier this week, they said they are only vaccinated certain high-risk people in this age group, for now anyway).
Just open period. There was plenty of time to get vaccinated. This whole thing was about “flattening the curve”… not closing the country forever to prevent people from ever getting the flu ever again.
Obviously not a surprise as it is by far the most dominant strain in the US and UK so confirmed infections in quarantined arrivals will naturally reflect this.
🧟♂️
Fake news, it’s just lies to convince us God fearing idiots to get the vaccine, No way the lord will protect us all we don’t need a vaccine a few prayers and a coconut shell, a chickens foot and a green mango skin is all you need.
You are not going to fool us into getting one of the most successful vaccines against a killer virus, only god can protect us…………
Come on Cayman is the delta variant can scare you people into getting the vaccine we have no hope. Get vaccinated today!
Cue the panic filled mob…
So what is the plan for when there is community transmission?
Reopening plan being ripped up. Goal post moving till 2024.
If this article alone, after all the many articles on COVID and vaccines that have preceded it, does not persuade the unvaccinated to get the jab then nothing will.
Read the facts… Delta is killing healthy young people worldwide who are begging for a vaccine on their death bed but it’s too late. This news and this article just goes to show… 2 doses of Pfizer and you are very unlikely to die. And let’s not hide the facts… there will be widespread Cayman community transmission of the virus by October time.
Quick, run for the border. Oh wait, there are no flights.
What a stupid comment!
You don’t want to open the borders, you don’t want tourists or people returning, but you want to travel. Why is it alright for you to go to another country if you aren’t willing to accept people coming in?
Ok…so the Delta variant is now in Cayman. The people who need to worry are the ones not vaccinated. This is the warning for those to go get the vaccination. Other than that, it’s just a few cases and since those people are vaccinated, their risk of getting hospitalized or death is extremely, extremely slim. The vaccination rate on island is high. Wear masks in high traffic areas. Life continues on.
No need to push the panic button.
Ah but I think the panic button is exactly what CIG is trying to push. They are trying to scare the non-vaccinated into getting the jab. I predict the exact opposite will happen. I think the non-vaxed will use the delta variant arriving as more reason to avoid vaccination in order to prevent reaching the 80% mark and forcing the border to remain closed.
UGH!
Delta is in Cayman.
No suprise here, just get vaccinated to have a better outcome and reopen our Islands!