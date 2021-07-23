Delta variant in Cayman, Dr Lee confirms

CMO Dr John Lee gets the COVID-19 vaccine (file photo)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has now received confirmation that two travellers who arrived here from Miami over the last week were infected with the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said local lab technicians who run the genomic sequencing of selected test results confirmed last night that these two samples, which were from travellers who were both fully vaccinated with the Pfizer shots here in the Cayman Islands earlier this year, were the Delta strain. One of the patients has no symptoms while the other has very slight symptoms and both are in quarantine. But Dr Lee warned that the risk of the virus coming here is increasing as we move forward with easing restrictions. (See video below)

Another three travellers tested positive among the results released Thursday, bringing this week’s total to ten positive results so far. There are now eleven active cases of the virus among those in quarantine and isolation. Only one person who is one of the two that tested positive for the delta variant has symptoms.

Doctors around the world agree that the Delta variant, which is now the dominant strain in new infections in the UK and the US, is highly transmissible but vaccines do still offer significant protection. Delta produces higher viral loads earlier in infection, making it more infectious during the period before people realise that they are infected. It is also the cause of many breakthrough infections in vaccinated people, and while they remain vulnerable to catching it, most fully vaccinated people do not get ill.

“Given the prevalence of the Delta variant in the United Kingdom, it was only a matter of time before it was detected in the Cayman Islands,” said Dr Lee. “It will also be of concern that both these people were fully vaccinated… For me, this reiterates and reinforces the need to be vaccinated to benefit from protection against serious illness and death, even with these more infectious variants.”

He said that Cayman Islands’ testing and quarantine process greatly reduces the risk of community transmission of all variants of the coronavirus, so while there is currently less risk of the Delta variant spreading to the local community, the risk is increasing. He urged people to get vaccinated because this greatly reduces the risk of a serious illness or hospitalisation.

70% of the estimated population has now had at least one dose of a vaccine, with almost 47,000 people, or 66% of the population, having completed the two-dose course.

Dr Lee said this will help keep Cayman safe from the virus if it breaks through but the rate needs to increase to protect the vulnerable and unvaccinated. He outlined precautionary measures that people can take as Cayman moves towards opening the borders.

“If you are eligible then you should get vaccinated. Secondly, you can follow the basic precautions against transmission of COVID-19, as recommended by the World Health Organization, including proper hand hygiene, social distancing, limiting your attendance at large gatherings, and wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces,” he added.

Minister of Health Sabrina Turner also implored everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as a matter of urgency to ensure their personal safety against contracting the disease, and to protect loved ones as well as the community as a whole. Turner also warned that while border entry restrictions and quarantine measures currently protect against community spread, the level of risk will rise as phased reopening begins.

“We are preparing to gradually reopen our borders beginning in mid-September. While the government is committed to reopening as safely as possible, there is an element of risk of community spread involved. Guarding against this risk through vaccination is our best preparation ahead of time, and following community health mandates at every step of the way will be essential.”

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics remain operational throughout the Cayman Islands.