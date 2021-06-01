Traffic cops called to 20 crashes over weekend

(CNS): As a new police road safety campaign began this weekend, traffic officers were called to deal with twenty road collisions and issued over 30 tickets, mostly for speeding, and arrested nine people for drinking and driving. The RCIPS launched Operation Quaker on Friday, 28 May, in response to the recent road fatalities and serious collisions. And in just the first three days, even after the public was warned about the clampdown, the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit dealt with dozens of road offences and multiple crashes each day.

“It is alarming that, despite prior caution to the public, asking them to be responsible on our roads, we still have so many road violations occurring daily,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones, who heads the traffic unit. “We will continue to implore that the public make everyone’s safety a priority by exercising good driving habits, especially when it comes to drunk driving and speeding, which are the leading contributors to fatal collisions in the Cayman Island. We too will continue to do our part in making our roads safer for all through education, enforcement and visibility.”

Although there were a number of offenders on Cayman’s roadways, there were also members of the public who supported and assisted the RCIPS with this operation. The police received a number of reports from people requesting a police response to traffic violations that they had witnessed. The RCIPS intends to continue the operation in the weeks to come, targeting times, days and locations that are known to be busy with social activities that may lead to drunk driving, speeding and other road violations.

Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, who is in charge of Uniform and Specialist Operations, thanked the members of the public who took the time to assist the police in making the roads safer. “It is very encouraging to know that the community stands behind this initiative; our main goal is the preservation of life on the roadways. We too will continue to do our part in making the Cayman Islands safer,” he added.