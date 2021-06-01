Traffic cops called to 20 crashes over weekend
(CNS): As a new police road safety campaign began this weekend, traffic officers were called to deal with twenty road collisions and issued over 30 tickets, mostly for speeding, and arrested nine people for drinking and driving. The RCIPS launched Operation Quaker on Friday, 28 May, in response to the recent road fatalities and serious collisions. And in just the first three days, even after the public was warned about the clampdown, the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit dealt with dozens of road offences and multiple crashes each day.
“It is alarming that, despite prior caution to the public, asking them to be responsible on our roads, we still have so many road violations occurring daily,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones, who heads the traffic unit. “We will continue to implore that the public make everyone’s safety a priority by exercising good driving habits, especially when it comes to drunk driving and speeding, which are the leading contributors to fatal collisions in the Cayman Island. We too will continue to do our part in making our roads safer for all through education, enforcement and visibility.”
Although there were a number of offenders on Cayman’s roadways, there were also members of the public who supported and assisted the RCIPS with this operation. The police received a number of reports from people requesting a police response to traffic violations that they had witnessed. The RCIPS intends to continue the operation in the weeks to come, targeting times, days and locations that are known to be busy with social activities that may lead to drunk driving, speeding and other road violations.
Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, who is in charge of Uniform and Specialist Operations, thanked the members of the public who took the time to assist the police in making the roads safer. “It is very encouraging to know that the community stands behind this initiative; our main goal is the preservation of life on the roadways. We too will continue to do our part in making the Cayman Islands safer,” he added.
They should have least 25 cops on motorbikes and they will catch more people easily. Every day I can see without front plate number, people driving with hazard lights on, no lights on trailers, bad tyres and speeding trucks, lane hoggers.
Damn can we aim for 30 this weekend ?
Never seen a society wanting + needing more policing so much. ESP on the roads.
Pls RCIP, more proactive police work!
That’s what I’d call a good start. That which most of us see on a daily basis is still concerning. I think we should legally loosen the terms for which the RCIPS can stop a car. That’s what we’re talking about, right? We WANT them to be able to make stops and arrest those who are operating outside the legal limits. Right?
Only 9 for DUI on a Cayman weekend, didn’t try very hard then did they…
We need mandatory sentencing guidelines for drunk drivers.
.10 to .119 15 days in jail $1,000 fine
.12 to .139 30 days in jail $2,500 fine
.14 to .159 45 days in jail $5,000 fine
.16 to .179 60 days in jail $7,500 fine
.18 to .199 75 days in jail $10,000 fine
.20+ 90 days in jail $15,000 fine
Publish the names of each drunk driver along with their levels of intoxication for drunk drivers and a photo of them. No favors for relatives, lodge members, CIG officials, etc. NONE.
If they get into an accident, treble the jail time and monetary fines. If an expat, revoke their permit and send them off the island with a no return policy as soon as they complete their sentence.
Make the law and sentencing have enough teeth to actually serve as a deterrent. No more serial drunk drivers. One strike and you are out.
Just put a dash cam in my car.
I had enough, time to protect myself.
So many cray crays on the road.
No warning, put a hard stop on every exit off SMB at 3 to 3.30pm on a Sunday. Stop every vehicle, they would make a fortune and get a serious number of drunk drivers off the road for at least a year
Cool. Haven’t seen one cop radar anywhere since the weekend. I’ve witnessed plenty of dangerous drivers but nothing will ever be done. Every police officer should be on the roads giving out traffic fines until people behave.