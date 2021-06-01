New and renewed work permits face vaccine condition
(CNS): Government appears to be planning to introduce a compulsory vaccine requirement for future overseas work permit holders and for those wanting to have their permit renewed. It is also looking at a reduction in the quarantine period for travellers who have had a full vaccination course and a negative test on arrival. But borders are unlikely to be opened in the summer, despite pressure from the hospitality sector. Premier Wayne Panton said that when the PACT came into office, he was expecting to find a plan mapping out process for opening that they could pick up. However, nothing was in place, so the new government is now working on a pathway to reopening.
Speaking on Radio Cayman on Monday, Panton said that none of the groundwork had been done on this, so they have been working with the technical civil servants over the last few weeks to create a programme.
“This process obviously involves an increase in risk for us,” Panton told Orrett Connor, the host of For the Record, as he explained the fundamental areas government is looking, the options available and the protocols needed to support the tourism industry as Cayman emerges from its current quarantine, testing and isolation bubble.
“Our success depends… on a number of factors, not just our own internal preparations but what is happening in the… gateway countries,” he said.
Vaccine rates in the UK and the relevant states in the United States, and the parameters that should be in place before opening are now at the heart of government’s plans. But Panton warned that while the UK and USA are close to achieving high vaccination prevalence, given the variants and a potential third wave in the UK, things could change.
Panton also spoke about the need to clarify what sort of timeline the tourism industry needs in order to ramp up, as he said they are receiving mixed messages from stakeholders. He said government had to carefully consider the implications for all residents presented by the increase in risk that comes with reducing the quarantine period to five days and then reopening
“It’s a heavy burden,” he said, adding that he wanted to minimize the risk.
He implored everyone to get vaccinated because while the Cayman Islands will get more vaccines from the UK in future, he wanted to see the maximum protection across the country before the borders open. But also, given the vaccine desperation around the rest of the world, it was essential we did not waste the doses we have.
The main issue around reopening is how to verify the vaccines that people say they have had, which is central to reducing the quarantine and isolation protocols. While we can be sure of the vaccines that have been administered locally to Cayman residents, verifying the shots people have had overseas will be much more difficult.
Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, who was also a guest on the show, said government was focusing on reopening for tourism and that included discussions with cruise lines about how they will manage safety issues.
But there is a greater focus on overnight tourism, and as the government works on the reopening protocols, he encouraged hospitality employers to recruit locally. He said they would still be allowed to apply for new permits, the government is now considering making it mandatory for future work permit applicants to be vaccinated as well as those seeking a renewed permit.
“Once you are going up for renewal, we can make it a condition for your renewal for a new work permit to make sure you are vaccinated,” he said, as he urged permit holders to encourage their employees to get the shot so that when they apply for renewal they have already had both doses and there will no additional delay to the application.
CayMAS, one of Cayman’s annual carnivals, has been cleared to go ahead under certain conditions in August. Bryan said that one of those conditions was that all those working and taking part in the street parade must have been vaccinated. In a press release issued Monday, organisers confirmed their agreement that all their workers will have had both shots two weeks before the event on 7 August.
Bryan said that hosting a carnival styled event before the borders are open means that the level of risk remains lower. “We therefore saw this event as an opportunity to encourage people to get vaccinated while also providing the incentive for doing so,” he said. “It also allows the effectiveness of our safety protocols with respect to large crowds to be assessed at the same time.”
Craig Frederick, Director of CayMAS Carnival, thanked government for giving the people of Cayman the opportunity to celebrate the pandemic victories the best way Caribbean people know how – through Carnival.
“To our overseas patrons who are desperate to be back on the road with us, have faith that 2022 will be spectacular,” he said. “We are mindful of the current environment as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and we have therefore agreed to a no-exceptions vaccination policy for all CayMAS participants and staff… This mandate will give everyone the chance to revel freely and safely on Seven Mile Beach and beyond, in what will be the region’s first major Carnival since the global lockdown.”
Prior to the event, organisers will actively promote the vaccination drive, and all participants will be given a COVID-19 pamphlet when collecting their costumes.
Although Batabano will be going ahead as well later this month, that carnival has been reduced to a series of small events and a very limited parade. It is not clear if participants in that street festival will be required to be vaccinated.
See Panton and Bryan on Radio Cayman below:
Category: Local News, Travel
We wish the vaccine cards was like the drivers license. So they could fit in our wallets.
Hopefully the CAYMANIANS will now get off their A$$es and get the Vaccine
They still are expat bashers! What about Caymanians? How many Caymanians did fly off Islands and return with virus?
Keeping friends and families apart for over two years. Terrible. We are vaccinated for a reason and that reason was so we could safely get together with family across shores.
I won’t hold my breath on 2022 to be spectacular. Heard too many times the borders were opening only to hear of another excuse on why they are not.
No problem. If we are going to hinge our safety upon mRNA vaccines, then we are well within our rights to require WP holders to comply, or not come.
I would only caution those of you high up in government with your helpers and mama helpers; you may lose them, because the compliance may not be worth it to them.
so…what about those vaccinated with sinopharm? or vaccines not already approved by uk? those in phillipines xannot get pfizer..modrna ..j & j or astrazebecca? they only option is chinese or spudnik?
Imploring people to get vaccinated is not a plan either.
Government needs to think outside the box, find out what specifically is preventing people from getting vaccinated and solve that problem.
Transport? Go to them.
Misinformation? Provide the science.
Time?
All of these obstacle can be overcome but not by simply imploring people and doing more of the same.
What BS. Families with young children are being discriminated against. The mortality rate for children is so tiny, that of regular flu.
They have no plan and panton is now moving the goal posts again…saying it was never a 70 % target.
The big news is….they said when they do reopen it will likely involve the reintroduction of social distancing protocols such as mask wearing indoors. This is an outrage and will not be accepted.
Travel Cayman needs an overhaul.
It is madness that as of today, a fully qualified traveller can not fly into Cayman until July 3rd.
You can’t even get a flight out between between June 17th and July 4th.
What a JOKE!
Blame the old government.
9 months ago Dr Lee said once there is a vaccine we can open up! What Happened?
Now it’s more excuses and more fear mongering.
All the tourists from the USA are traveling to all other Caribbean islands with most airlines expecting a big summer season, now we will be missing out on.
Cruise ships are running and the USA has stuck it to Canada and allowed them to return to Alaska this summer without them stopping in a overseas port.
The PACT Government has picked up where the PPM government left off, seemingly set on slowly (or not so slowly) starving our island, this as members of government sit in privileged positions content to make decisions from what amounts to ivory towers immune from the effects of their immediate incompetence. The fact this government along with the one before it continue to react to scare mongering regarding Covid when over 60% of the population has now been now vaccinated and the lack of governments ability to consider the ongoing damage that these closed border policies are doing to business and the overall mental health of the community is an insult to the entire population.
They should all be ashamed of themselves for not having a plan already and as for not opening vaccinations to children over 12 when it has been approved by both Canada and the US is a clear reflection of the hubris that narrow mindedness that Public Health and its senior decision makers bring to this issue.
Make it a law like yesterday. Stop dragging your feet about this issue. Do not worry about the work permit holder. Worry about the people who call Cayman home.
Work permit holders new and current know that they’re not going to bite off the hand that is feeding them and more. Non-compliance simply means that another person, who has been standing in line for however long, now gets the opportunity to take that job.
As for the others who live here by right or other means, get yourselves vaccinated. If not for your sorry a**, do so for the betterment of the country.
At last we hear something! 5 days would be a big step in the right direction.
Ridiculous. Utterly and simply ridiculous.
Legal challenge on this would be interesting.
So you run for office during a pandemic and don’t have a plan prepared in the event that you win. In fairness it’s not as though the pandemic and border lockdown is a big deal, right?
As predicted, it sounds like the goalpost has once again been moved. 70% anyone?…lol.
I was one of the holdouts who foolishly and against my better judgement took the first dose in good faith to help push us to the goal of 70%. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. What’s the point of getting the second dose when everyone coming in will be quarantined?
Lastly, it is almost as though Mr. Panton is operating on Snapchat science. Tell me how it is that a leader can operate on pure unscientific speculation where variants are concerned? I expect this on facebook but not from a leader. How do you get out of that sort of circular and nebulas logic where you literally prophesize about variants? Not a good look..
So let me get this straight, in order for CaymMAS to go ahead, all those participating in the carnival must have been vaccinated…
But what about the majority of people there (in their thousands no doubt) who won’t be participating, but will be standing on the side of the streets!?
Holy moly please send help.
Fake vaccine cards about to be rampant lol
Not until Wayne answers the question about the vaccination of the members of his government truthfully.