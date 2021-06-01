New and renewed work permits face vaccine condition

Premier Wayne Panton and Minister Kenneth Bryan on Radio Cayman

(CNS): Government appears to be planning to introduce a compulsory vaccine requirement for future overseas work permit holders and for those wanting to have their permit renewed. It is also looking at a reduction in the quarantine period for travellers who have had a full vaccination course and a negative test on arrival. But borders are unlikely to be opened in the summer, despite pressure from the hospitality sector. Premier Wayne Panton said that when the PACT came into office, he was expecting to find a plan mapping out process for opening that they could pick up. However, nothing was in place, so the new government is now working on a pathway to reopening.

Speaking on Radio Cayman on Monday, Panton said that none of the groundwork had been done on this, so they have been working with the technical civil servants over the last few weeks to create a programme.

“This process obviously involves an increase in risk for us,” Panton told Orrett Connor, the host of For the Record, as he explained the fundamental areas government is looking, the options available and the protocols needed to support the tourism industry as Cayman emerges from its current quarantine, testing and isolation bubble.

“Our success depends… on a number of factors, not just our own internal preparations but what is happening in the… gateway countries,” he said.

Vaccine rates in the UK and the relevant states in the United States, and the parameters that should be in place before opening are now at the heart of government’s plans. But Panton warned that while the UK and USA are close to achieving high vaccination prevalence, given the variants and a potential third wave in the UK, things could change.

Panton also spoke about the need to clarify what sort of timeline the tourism industry needs in order to ramp up, as he said they are receiving mixed messages from stakeholders. He said government had to carefully consider the implications for all residents presented by the increase in risk that comes with reducing the quarantine period to five days and then reopening

“It’s a heavy burden,” he said, adding that he wanted to minimize the risk.

He implored everyone to get vaccinated because while the Cayman Islands will get more vaccines from the UK in future, he wanted to see the maximum protection across the country before the borders open. But also, given the vaccine desperation around the rest of the world, it was essential we did not waste the doses we have.

The main issue around reopening is how to verify the vaccines that people say they have had, which is central to reducing the quarantine and isolation protocols. While we can be sure of the vaccines that have been administered locally to Cayman residents, verifying the shots people have had overseas will be much more difficult.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, who was also a guest on the show, said government was focusing on reopening for tourism and that included discussions with cruise lines about how they will manage safety issues.

But there is a greater focus on overnight tourism, and as the government works on the reopening protocols, he encouraged hospitality employers to recruit locally. He said they would still be allowed to apply for new permits, the government is now considering making it mandatory for future work permit applicants to be vaccinated as well as those seeking a renewed permit.

“Once you are going up for renewal, we can make it a condition for your renewal for a new work permit to make sure you are vaccinated,” he said, as he urged permit holders to encourage their employees to get the shot so that when they apply for renewal they have already had both doses and there will no additional delay to the application.

CayMAS, one of Cayman’s annual carnivals, has been cleared to go ahead under certain conditions in August. Bryan said that one of those conditions was that all those working and taking part in the street parade must have been vaccinated. In a press release issued Monday, organisers confirmed their agreement that all their workers will have had both shots two weeks before the event on 7 August.

Bryan said that hosting a carnival styled event before the borders are open means that the level of risk remains lower. “We therefore saw this event as an opportunity to encourage people to get vaccinated while also providing the incentive for doing so,” he said. “It also allows the effectiveness of our safety protocols with respect to large crowds to be assessed at the same time.”

Craig Frederick, Director of CayMAS Carnival, thanked government for giving the people of Cayman the opportunity to celebrate the pandemic victories the best way Caribbean people know how – through Carnival.

“To our overseas patrons who are desperate to be back on the road with us, have faith that 2022 will be spectacular,” he said. “We are mindful of the current environment as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and we have therefore agreed to a no-exceptions vaccination policy for all CayMAS participants and staff… This mandate will give everyone the chance to revel freely and safely on Seven Mile Beach and beyond, in what will be the region’s first major Carnival since the global lockdown.”

Prior to the event, organisers will actively promote the vaccination drive, and all participants will be given a COVID-19 pamphlet when collecting their costumes.

Although Batabano will be going ahead as well later this month, that carnival has been reduced to a series of small events and a very limited parade. It is not clear if participants in that street festival will be required to be vaccinated.