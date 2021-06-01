All quiet in Atlantic as 2021 storm season opens

(CNS): Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center in Miami are predicting a 60% chance of an above-normal season for the Atlantic in 2021 with as many as 20 storms. But the experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020, which was the most active season in over 170 years. The veteran storm prediction team at Colorado State University are predicting 17 named storms in the area this season, eight of which will be hurricanes, and four of those are forecast to become major hurricanes. The likely absence of El Niño is a primary factor for the above-average activity.

“While the tropical Atlantic currently has water temperatures near their long-term averages, the warmer-than-normal subtropical Atlantic typically forces a weaker subtropical high and associated weaker winds blowing across the tropical Atlantic. These conditions then lead to warmer waters in the tropical Atlantic for the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season,” the experts at CSU said.

For more information on the season forecast visit the CSU website. For tropical weather forecasts visit the NOAA website. For local weather visit the National Weather Service website. For more on storm preparation visit Cayman Prepared. See NOAA’s most recent season briefing below:

