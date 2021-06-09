Seas chocking on plastic, overfished and acidified

(CNS): In his message to mark World Oceans Day on Tuesday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that many of the benefits oceans provide are being undermined by human activity. “Our seas are choking with plastic waste, which can be found from the remotest atolls to the deepest ocean trenches,” he said. “Overfishing is causing an annual loss of almost $90 billion in net benefits… Carbon emissions are driving ocean warming and acidification, destroying biodiversity and causing sea level rise that threatens heavily inhabited coastlines.”

As an island nation on the front line of sea level rise, the Cayman Islands is in dire need of policies to protect its vulnerable shoreline and the country is waiting for the PACT Government to deliver on its promise to do just that.

In his address marking the day, Premier Wayne Panton spoke about the cultural significance of the ocean to Cayman. He noted in his address last week to mark World Environment Day that the work “is now urgent, especially in relation to our response to climate change”, and on Tuesday he added that Cayman was already playing a part in protecting its waters with 45.2% of its coastal shelf now in no-take marine parks.

“While this is actually less than 30% of all of our national waters, this level of protection is able to allow more local fishing and other resource uses in the remaining 54.8% of our coastal shelf. There is also much work being done under the surface as well to help fight against Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease,” he said, noting that government cannot do the work alone. “I look forward to each and every one of us doing our part to help protect our precious oceans.”

He added, “World Ocean Day is truly a touching reminder that ‘He hath founded it upon the seas.’ I encourage everyone to take a moment to recognise, and value, the role that the oceans play in our life and livelihoods, and the role that each one of us plays in ensuring this continues into the future.”

A critical change that is required and remains in the hands of government is the continued coastal development, which shows no sign of slowing down. The ongoing planning approvals constantly feature waiving of coastline and high water mark set-backs and other circumvention of planning regulations, as developers seek to build condos and swimming pools as close as possible to the sea and introduce various fake beaches.

All of this exposes the local shorelines to ever greater risk, as sea levels around the world rise. The continued removal of mangroves and other shoreline vegetation is also increasing Cayman’s vulnerability to rising oceans.