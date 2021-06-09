Cops’ clampdown cuts crashes

Police check point (Photo by RCIPS)

(CNS): Operation Quaker, an RCIPS campaign focused on traffic enforcement, is having results after just two weekends. Compared to the first weekend, when police began the clampdown on rogue drivers, the number of road smashes, drunk drivers and general traffic offences all fell during this second weekend. Police were called to just nine collisions between 4 and 6 June, a more than 50% drop compared to last weekend.

Five drivers were arrested for being drunk behind the wheel and around ten tickets were handed out for other road offences. Despite the improvement, senior police officers remain concerned about the bad behaviour on the roads and will be continuing the crack down.

“Although the number of motor vehicle collisions this past weekend was lower than in previous weekends, with no serious injuries, there were still some incidents of concern,” said Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay, who oversees Specialist Operations.

“The fact is that even one person choosing to drink and drive or travel at excessive speeds can result in tragedy. As such, Operation Quaker is ongoing, and the public should continue to expect increased enforcement and police presence on our roads throughout this coming long weekend and beyond. Let’s all continue to do our part in ‘Making the Cayman Islands Safer’.”

Inspector Dwayne Jones, who heads the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, welcomed the significant reduction in the number of motor collisions.

“We are hopeful that this, combined with the lower numbers of DUI arrests and tickets, means that our increased presence and messaging around traffic enforcement is having the desired effect, but we will not become complacent,” he said. “We advise the public to continue to exercise caution on the roads, and to always make safe choices while driving by not speeding or driving while under the influence of alcohol.”

Even before Cayman reaches the halfway point for the year, there have already been five people killed on our roads and more badly injured, as road collisions, speeding and drinking and driving remain common and the number of vehicles on the roads continues to increase.