SPS to set out PACT direction

Premier Wayne Panton, Minister Andre Ebanks and PS Katherine Ebanks-Wilks

(CNS): A government notice published in an extraordinary gazette on 11 June reveals that the government will be delivering its first Strategic Policy Statement to Parliament on 14 July. The address will be a critical moment for the new PACT administration as it will finally outline for the country exactly what this new government, formed largely of independent candidates, has been able to agree on when it comes to a policy platform. While some members ran in loose alliances sharing similar policy goals on the campaign trail, there are still major political differences among the final line-up, and the SPS will give voters the first clue as to PACT’s policy direction.

The policy statement is an opportunity for the government to outline is aims and ambitions for the next two years and beyond and lay the ground work for the 2022/23 budget that will follow in November .

While Premier Wayne Panton has hinted at a more progressive and green agenda than any past government, he is dealing with individuals in PACT who are pro-development, pro-trickle-down economics and anti-human rights, as well as others who want to find a way to enforce the long-failed Caymanian first policies that cause the business community some disquiet but which voters see as a major priority.

There are also differences in his team regarding the management of the offshore sector and the potential challenges ahead, as well as potential changes to the Legal Practitioners Act. In addition, the new premier will need to manage public expectation regarding the protection of the environment and climate change in light of his commitment to those issues.

Panton will have to navigate his own pro-human rights position, his support for the LGBT community and more gender diversity in government, while his Cabinet includes Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who has been second only to the former MLA for Savannah, Anthony Eden, in her condemnation of LGBT rights and especially marriage equality. He is also dealing with the continued fallout regarding his decision to form a government with McKeeva Bush in light of his conviction for a violent assault against the manager at the Coral Beach Bar, which hit the headlines again last weekend.

Since his address as premier at the opening of Parliament some two months ago, Panton’s public appearances have largely been focused on the immediate situation regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting the country vaccinated and working out a phased opening plan for tourism.

The SPS, however, requires more details on the wider goals and ambitions and how he plans to achieve the campaign promises made on the issues of climate change, controlling runaway coastal development and the accompanying loss of beach access, dealing with traffic, the lack of affordable homes for locals, the Caymanian glass ceiling, inflation, the ban on some plastics, the threats to the financial sector, the future of cruise tourism and what, if any, policies already set in motion by the previous government and still being pursued by the administrative arm of government, such as the rollout of the national identity programme and plans for the East-West Arterial and other road projects.