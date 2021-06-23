PPM passes buck on ‘FBoy Island’ decision

Click to see full teaser

(CNS): The filming of a new reality show in Grand Cayman that pitches supposed “nice guys” against “fboys” in the latest television dating game has implications for the country’s image, causing public concern in some quarters and being welcomed in others. But no one in government appears willing to take responsibility for the decision to allow Cayman to form the backdrop for FBoy Island or explain what benefits would flow from it and how to counter any possible negative impact.

During a Progressives press briefing earlier this month when asked by CNS, the opposition MPs, who were all in Cabinet when the crew, producers and contestants were cleared to come and film here in February, said, “It never came to us.”

When pressed, the former ministers all said they had been aware that the deputy governor’s office had cleared various film and TV crews to come here under special quarantine arrangements but knew nothing about the content of this HBO programme or who had approved it.

CNS has since learned that the decision was made somewhere in the tourism ministry, but Moses Kirkconnell, the tourism minister at the time, had also told CNS that he was entirely unaware of the show being made here and had no part in the decision.

Officials from the tourism ministry, which has responsibility for the Cayman Islands Film Commission (CIFC), appear to be the source of the decision making and approval, but despite repeated requests by CNS for comment on how the decision was made regarding the benefit to Cayman, we have still received no response.

The TV show, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, is expected to air on HBO this summer, according to a release by the producers. The basic plot is that three women on a tropical island are joined by twelve self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and twelve self-proclaimed “FBoys” competing for cash. “Who will the women choose and find real love with?”

The ten-episode reality series was made by Elan Gale, former executive producer on The Bachelor, and Sam Dean, who worked on Netflix’s Love Is Blind.

“This is an incredibly entertaining dating show full of twists and turns that will leave the audience constantly guessing,” said Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max in the official press release.

“We are especially excited for viewers to watch these strong women, guided by the hilarious Nikki Glaser, team together and empower each other to say ‘F-Boy, F-Bye,’” added Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

Described as a social experiment for the contestants, it may also be an experiment for Grand Cayman, revealing whether it showcases the beauty of the island or paints it as a new spring break destination.

It is one of a number of productions, including a film starring Nicolas Cage and Ron Perlman entitled Retirement Plan, that have been set in the Cayman Islands or have used the jurisdiction as a backdrop over the last year, as the lack of COVID-19 in the community here compared to almost anywhere else provided a safe location for the entertainment industry. After years of trying to make Cayman a popular choice for filmmakers and producers, the pandemic may have helped make it a reality.