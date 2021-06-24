Vaccine take-up slow as clinic opens to all

(CNS): Following the replenishment of Cayman’s Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine supply from the UK last week and the clinic opening on Monday to everyone over the age of 12 for either a first or second shot, officials revealed that just 214 people got their first jab during the second day that the clinic was open to all.

Government is now playing catch-up on the vaccination rate since the previous administration had been basing its calculations on a much lower population estimate. But although a new Vaccine Challenge is underway, the expected surge following the new supply and clearance for children over 12 to be vaccinated has not yet materialized.

According to Public Health officials, 67% of the population has had at least one dose and approximately 59% have completed the two-dose course, well short of the hoped-for target of around 75% of the population being fully inoculated.

Meanwhile, although there were no new cases reported among today’s test results, the patient with symptoms of the disease remains in hospital and another two people among the 19 active cases are suffering symptoms of COVID-19.