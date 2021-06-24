Isolation cut to 5 days for vaccinated travellers

Owen Roberts International Airport arrivals

(CNS): Travellers who have a negative pre-arrival PCR COVID-19 test and have had a full course of a recognised vaccine against the coronavirus that can be verified can reduce the period of quarantine or isolation to just five days under new government regulations that came into effect Wednesday. The vaccine course must have been completed in either the UK or in the Cayman Islands at least two weeks before arrival in Cayman.

This change does not apply to groups of travellers that include anyone who has not been fully vaccinated and everyone in such groups will still need to isolate for two weeks. The quarantine period will be ten days for incoming travellers with a vaccination certificate that cannot be securely verified, and for all incoming travellers who are unvaccinated the quarantine period is still 14 days.

“We made this change on the basis of scientific data demonstrating that a five-day quarantine period for fully-vaccinated travellers poses a relatively limited risk of COVID-19 transmission to the community,” Premier Wayne Panton said. “There are several stipulations and conditions attached to this to ensure that we are introducing safe changes to our quarantine procedures. I want to assure the public that continued protection of our Islands remains paramount.”

Officials said the new rules depend on stringent conditions and only for vaccines approved by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, which currently includes AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Vaccinations must be securely verifiable according to international standards approved by the medical officer of health. Incoming travellers must have been fully vaccinated by the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority at least two weeks before returning here, or they must demonstrate completion of their vaccination course at least two weeks before arrival by real-time logging into the UK National Health Service application and showing this to the Customs and Border Control (CBC) officer processing their entry. The NHS application is considered trusted and secure technology. Paper documentation from the NHS might be accepted as verifiable evidence if determined valid by the CBC officer processing entry.

Dr Lee explained there are two parts to a safe reopening plan. “The first is to have a high vaccination rate within our community, and we are doing well on this front,” he said. “The second is to make sure that we are protected from risks coming into the country – so a reduction in quarantine is only permitted for vaccinated people. The phased programme under the new Regulations shortens the quarantine time for those people who we can be securely assured have been fully vaccinated two weeks before arrival.”

Encouraging the community to get vaccinated to make us all even safer, he said, “This is a small first step, and I hope it will become a lot easier as international demand for secure technologies increase.”

He added, “We are continuing our vaccination programme in tandem with this staged relaxation of our border safety protocols. We are reminding everyone that is vulnerable, including elderly or unvaccinated individuals, that they should wear masks in indoor places, and adhere to good hand hygiene practice.”

Health Minister Sabrina Turner said that so long as the borders remain closed, travel is for repatriation and essential purposes only but she pointed out that reducing the quarantine will help those who need to travel. “Many people have been forgoing urgent travel, due to being unable to get enough time off work to fulfill the mandatory quarantine when they return. Additionally, some people have been unable to travel for elective medical procedures and this has undoubtedly had a negative mental health impact on many people,” she said

Turner said that under the new regime, pre-arrival PCR tests are being reintroduced for all travellers, who must provide a negative result within 72 hours of travel to the Cayman Islands. There will no longer be a need for testing on arrival but a negative PCR test result will still be required in order to be released from quarantine.

“This will continue to provide the community with assurance that the health and safety of our people remains our top priority as we ensure that only persons with a negative test result are released from quarantine, at the end of their required period,” Turner said.

Mandatory nasopharyngeal swabbing for PCR testing is also being introduced for unvaccinated front-line workers, such as port employees and others dealing with travellers. The HSA will announce the effective date and explain how employers and unvaccinated front-line workers can get access to testing.

Government will stop covering the cost of quarantine in government-sponsored quarantine facilities following non-essential travel for returning Caymanians and residents from 1 July. Proof that travel was for essential purposes will be required in order to have costs waived. The details of what is considered to be essential travel will be listed on the Travel Cayman website.