Isolation cut to 5 days for vaccinated travellers
(CNS): Travellers who have a negative pre-arrival PCR COVID-19 test and have had a full course of a recognised vaccine against the coronavirus that can be verified can reduce the period of quarantine or isolation to just five days under new government regulations that came into effect Wednesday. The vaccine course must have been completed in either the UK or in the Cayman Islands at least two weeks before arrival in Cayman.
This change does not apply to groups of travellers that include anyone who has not been fully vaccinated and everyone in such groups will still need to isolate for two weeks. The quarantine period will be ten days for incoming travellers with a vaccination certificate that cannot be securely verified, and for all incoming travellers who are unvaccinated the quarantine period is still 14 days.
“We made this change on the basis of scientific data demonstrating that a five-day quarantine period for fully-vaccinated travellers poses a relatively limited risk of COVID-19 transmission to the community,” Premier Wayne Panton said. “There are several stipulations and conditions attached to this to ensure that we are introducing safe changes to our quarantine procedures. I want to assure the public that continued protection of our Islands remains paramount.”
Officials said the new rules depend on stringent conditions and only for vaccines approved by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, which currently includes AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.
Vaccinations must be securely verifiable according to international standards approved by the medical officer of health. Incoming travellers must have been fully vaccinated by the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority at least two weeks before returning here, or they must demonstrate completion of their vaccination course at least two weeks before arrival by real-time logging into the UK National Health Service application and showing this to the Customs and Border Control (CBC) officer processing their entry. The NHS application is considered trusted and secure technology. Paper documentation from the NHS might be accepted as verifiable evidence if determined valid by the CBC officer processing entry.
Dr Lee explained there are two parts to a safe reopening plan. “The first is to have a high vaccination rate within our community, and we are doing well on this front,” he said. “The second is to make sure that we are protected from risks coming into the country – so a reduction in quarantine is only permitted for vaccinated people. The phased programme under the new Regulations shortens the quarantine time for those people who we can be securely assured have been fully vaccinated two weeks before arrival.”
Encouraging the community to get vaccinated to make us all even safer, he said, “This is a small first step, and I hope it will become a lot easier as international demand for secure technologies increase.”
He added, “We are continuing our vaccination programme in tandem with this staged relaxation of our border safety protocols. We are reminding everyone that is vulnerable, including elderly or unvaccinated individuals, that they should wear masks in indoor places, and adhere to good hand hygiene practice.”
Health Minister Sabrina Turner said that so long as the borders remain closed, travel is for repatriation and essential purposes only but she pointed out that reducing the quarantine will help those who need to travel. “Many people have been forgoing urgent travel, due to being unable to get enough time off work to fulfill the mandatory quarantine when they return. Additionally, some people have been unable to travel for elective medical procedures and this has undoubtedly had a negative mental health impact on many people,” she said
Turner said that under the new regime, pre-arrival PCR tests are being reintroduced for all travellers, who must provide a negative result within 72 hours of travel to the Cayman Islands. There will no longer be a need for testing on arrival but a negative PCR test result will still be required in order to be released from quarantine.
“This will continue to provide the community with assurance that the health and safety of our people remains our top priority as we ensure that only persons with a negative test result are released from quarantine, at the end of their required period,” Turner said.
Mandatory nasopharyngeal swabbing for PCR testing is also being introduced for unvaccinated front-line workers, such as port employees and others dealing with travellers. The HSA will announce the effective date and explain how employers and unvaccinated front-line workers can get access to testing.
Government will stop covering the cost of quarantine in government-sponsored quarantine facilities following non-essential travel for returning Caymanians and residents from 1 July. Proof that travel was for essential purposes will be required in order to have costs waived. The details of what is considered to be essential travel will be listed on the Travel Cayman website.
This makes no sense. Even vaccinated people can still carry the virus. OPEN THE ISLAND! COVID-19 is OVER! Look at USA! Miami night clubs FULL and NO OUTBREAKS!
Can anyone explain why the CI port can be casually processing inbound travellers when it is closed like the airport to non-essential travellers? On top of being the most opaque semi-abiding department in CIG, they are anti-vax frontliners. You can’t make this stuff up.
Should be 0 days of quarantine if vaccinated. The 5 days of quarantine for people who are vaccinated serves no purpose at all except to keep tourists out and to send them elsewhere on holiday.
OMG Covid isn’t going away. We either find a way to open the border and mitigate the risks, i.e. vaccination, or we keep the place closed for as long as it takes to irradicate Covid in the rest of the world. And the latter is not an option!
Maybe Italy should call PACT and explain how to do it.
https://www.cntraveler.com/story/us-tourists-can-now-travel-to-italy-without-quarantining
Cayman airways needs to publish flights now until the end of the year, and add flights as they are able.
June 24th today and no schedule published for August.
Why is travel only for “repatriation and essential purposes”? Charge a fee for using the bracelets if it’s such a big concern and let people get on with some semblance of a normal life.
I suspect that it is not a fee but rather the amount of trained personnel – (Public Health, police and HSA laboratory personnel in particular) – that would be stretched beyond capacity if we increased the 1000+/month now coming in.
Irrational fear.
You can’t deny other commercial airlines to operate in that context.
” Incoming travellers must have been fully vaccinated by the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority at least two weeks before returning here, or they must demonstrate completion of their vaccination course at least two weeks before arrival by real-time logging into the UK National Health Service application and showing this to the Customs and Border Control (CBC) officer processing their entry.”
Does this mean US citizens will be unable to qualify? I see nothing in the gazetted information regarding what proof of vaccination will be accepted from US citizens. Clearly, US citizens are not part of the UK vaccine registry.
It’s not just US citizens – by the looks of things, any Caymanians vaccinated in the US will not be able to take advantage of the shorter quarantine period either.
As a Caymanian living for the time being in Florida, where the governor is firmly opposed to any sort of vaccine passport, I am not sure where this will leave me. It is true that the CDC vaccine card is not the most official looking piece of evidence I’ve ever seen, but there is no way any of my family members would lie about having been vaccinated.
I’d happily swear an affidavit of vaccination and accept severe penalties for lying about having been vaccinated. Perhaps there is other paperwork that could be provided, although it may be difficult to obtain that after the fact for those previously vaccinated.
Hopefully this is something CIG will look at in the next round of regulations as retaining a 10 (really 12) day quarantine period for those vaccinated in the US is making it very difficult for anyone working in a job that cannot be done remotely, or anyone in full-time education, to return home other than in the summer months.
Sadly, thousands of American and Canadian property owners could file an oppression lawsuit. Our successive governments keep pulling the pins out of these hand grenades and look around at each other wondering who’s going to throw it. We need to have proper international counsel, and fire the third their advisory committees. Seriously.
Just wiped out my summer holiday trip to the island. Have 8 days to travel this year- have been fully vaccinated since March. Please explain the science with a 5 day quarantine.
24/06 @9:47 am – the “science” or rather, the FACT is that in one week alone (last week), 5 vaccinated arriving travelers to Cayman tested positive for Covid19. If there were no quarantine requirements for vaccinated persons, those 5 would be out and about in the community, very likely spreading Covid.
Fact is – we DONT want it here!! Our Government did a great job to keep us clean for over a year and we want to keep it that way. Get it now?
What if it were your town? So, I hope you find somewhere else to enjoy your vacation.
You are right – it should be 14 days even with vaccination particularly given the rapid increase of the Delta variant in the US.
Should be longer. 14 day incubation period. There’s some science for you pal. Vaccination does not make you immune and you can still infect others. The vaccine helps relieve the symptoms but how much does it help contain the spread of the contagion? Just look at the data
Science
Since Cayman Is Evolving None Can Enjoy
There really shouldn’t be any quarantine for vaccinated people but at least this is a step in the right direction. Now let’s work on getting more flights if there is enough demand. No one has used these flights for repatriation in a long time. The quarantine is supposedly there to keep Cayman safe and not prohibit people from travelling. What does the reason matter if people are willing to do the quarantine.
Big joke. Those traveling back with unvaccinated persons(primarily ineligible children) are simply splitting upon exiting the airport, either leaving one with the kids for 14 days or handing them off to their nannies for a 14 day staycation.
I fail to see how this is a problem if one parent, a nanny, or a guardian is quarantining with them. Aren’t all the health measures still being followed?
Should be 0
Zero tourists – I agree
90% of Covid cases in the UK are now the highly contagious Delta variant which has an incubation period of up to 14+ days. Are we trying to raise our incidence of Covid to match that in the UK?
The vaccine works against the delta variant. Anyone at risk of severe outcomes because of covid should already be vaccinated.
You forgot (either intentionally or out of ignorance) that the Delta variant is essentially affecting unvaccinated people. Even then, it is far less dangerous. Regardless, it’s a clear message that getting vaccinated is important. That the vaccine works and those who’ve taken it should be allowed the benefits of taking the jab!
BA still have the early Sept flight on the 9th instead of the 8th. When will they get organised?????
What makes you think it’s BA & not our government stating the wrong dates??
So the let them in without verifying their vaccination certificates is PACT’s plan to re-introduce Covid to Cayman.
If you are concerned about it, then just get vaccinated and encourage your friends and family to do the same. If you are concerned about the very very tiny minority of people who cannot get vaccinated for legitimate reasons, then still get vaccinated and encourage your friends and family to get vaccinated because that will help keep them safe.
SMH – Given that the incubation period for Covid can be 14+ days, how is a vaccination certificate that cannot be verified, any different in terms of risk to the country, from a vaccination certificate that was purchased online for $10?