Tourism workers getting stipend must take survey

(CNS): The Ministry of Tourism has launched a mandatory survey that must be completed by all recipients of the tourism stipend by Friday, 2 July. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said the objective was to collect accurate data that will enable the ministry to plan for the future needs of the industry, in preparation for reopening. The survey, which asks questions about the current circumstances of those who were directly impacted by the tourism shutdown, is available online and is estimated to take 15-20 minutes to complete.

Bryan said his ultimate goal as minister “is to ensure that displaced tourism workers who wish to return to the industry, are given first preference to fill tourism vacancies. The data collected from stipend recipients will allow for more accountability, and will help me to ensure that the skills of our Caymanian people are being appropriately matched to the available jobs.”

Respondents must agree to a clause which states that “if any false statement or information is discovered, this may result in immediate suspension of my stipend”and must also agree to the CIG using their personal data. When completing the survey, respondents must also upload a copy of one form of government issued photo ID, from either their Cayman Islands voter registration card, driver’s license or passport.