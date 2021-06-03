DoE warns that mating turtles come closer to shore

Turtle probably killed by a boat strike

(CNS): A hawksbill turtle, a critically endangered species, washed up last week showing evidence of being hit and killed in a boat strike, according to the Department of Environment on social media. The DoE noted that it is currently turtle mating season, which makes all species vulnerable as they come closer to shore and spend much more time on the surface of the water. The department is urging people to give turtles space to allow nature to take its course. “Our sea turtles are vulnerable and easily disturbed,” the DoE said.

“When boating or in the water, please don’t chase or circle them. Keep a minimum distance of 50ft or 15m at all times,” officials added as they urged swimmers, snorkellers, divers, paddle-boarders, kayakers, boats, watercraft and all those on the water to keep their distance.

Footage posted on the DoE’s social media pages showed green turtles recently spotted off Boggy Sand Beach, as officials remind water users that it is an offense under the National Conservation Law to disturb mating turtles and risk disrupting the opportunities for fertilization and nesting.

Although nesting season is still in the very early stages, some hawksbills have already begun laying eggs and volunteers have now identified almost 30 nests around the islands.