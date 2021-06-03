Roy accuses PACT of about-face on FARM and bus
(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has taken aim at the PACT Government for a sudden change of mind, closing down the farmers relief programme without giving a reason, as well as putting the brakes on the free George Town shuttle bus, stating that both initiatives had been helping thousands of Caymanians. In a press statement issued Wednesday, McTaggart said that Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks had flip-flopped over the Farmers Assistance and Relief Measures (FARM) started by the Unity government.
He said that Ebanks had initially announced that he was backing the support for around 1,200 farmers, but a week later did an “about-face when he announced… that the FARM programme would not be continuing” beyond June.
“In other words, those encouraged to take up farming because of the programme will no longer be supported. That is indeed disappointing especially as no reason was given for the sudden change,” McTaggart said and accused PACT of reversing years of support for local farmers. “We understood that Caymanians growing more of what we eat has been supported by every government for decades and is part of our tradition and culture. This PACT government perhaps takes a different view.”
McTaggart said it that it wasn’t clear what had made Ebanks change his mind, but that it was the second programme his ministry had cancelled recently that was assisting Caymanians. The government had also stopped the George Town shuttle bus service, which the opposition leader said was being used by over 1,000 people each week and “I’m sure would have grown further had the programme been allowed to continue as originally intended”.
However, the press release from the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing, and Infrastructure (PAHI) about the shuttle bus stated that this was a pilot project introduced by the previous government that was already scheduled to end on 28 May, having been extended to allow the ministry to gather more data.
Premier Wayne Panton had also stated that the pilot was a useful tool to test solutions before “making significant investments and implementing at a broader scale”, as PACT is expected to place Cayman’s transport woes at the centre of its policies, given the commitments made by all the members on the campaign trail.
Nevertheless, as the country waits to see how PACT intends to address the many environment and sustainability problems resulting from a lack of policy decisions by past administrations, McTaggart urged people to watch what the new government does.
“The opposition will carefully watch to see what other programmes benefiting our people that the PACT will shut down. I do hope the Caymanian people are also paying attention,” he stated.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
There never was 1200 caymanian farmers. 50% became farmers over night when they heard about free money from government, have bought out all the supplies we bonafide farmers need just to use up the monthly allowance. Let’s not start about those who are re selling the promix and peat moss at huge profits. ( and we the farmers cant get any, the ag department cant get any supplies overseas for that matter due to limited supply).
If Roy read the statement correctly it said those who where registered farmers before December 2020 would still get assistance.
While the farmer initiative required some scrutiny- it need not be abandoned. The current minister of agriculture has zero clue about farming or anything else thereto related. So he takes the easy way out and just pulls the stipend. This government is a farce and will last a maximum of 12 months IF THAT LONG. It has now been 43 days since they were sworn in as Ministers and we have heard zilch, dilly squat from them as to what their plans are for the country. And the reason for this is simple, with 10 indecent thinkers and all chiefs and no Indians, there is no plan.
The PACT Government might have very good reasons to abolish both these initiatives, but they should be Transparent with reasons for bushing two very important pilot projects. Perhaps the Government is noW just PAC.
Am I missing something or did that bus only drive in a circle around GT? If it went all over the island that I would see a use. As for farmers, I think it’s time to end that. I’d also end the taxi one too because all they need to make money again is lower fares. Government should reduce the fares by 50% and they’d having people using them again. Just to remind you, it costs $47 to go from red bay to bacaro. That’s insane.
$65.00 from Bacaro & Catch to Savannah Newlands , before you tip the driver
Farm program was a joke anyway. Bus seemed like it was a good plan though!
Yes we are watching very closely, but most of this is coming from bad minded people who don’t mean caymanian no good
Don’t waste your hot air Roy, put it to good use instead!
PACT
Panton ACTing like he knows what he is doing. I ask again … where is the PACT manifesto? Plans? Policies?
I will wait ….
Legalize cannabis! We’ll save money cause the police won’t have to chase the canoes coming over from Jam, that might stem the flow of guns coming in. Erase the convictions of Caymanians in jail of cannabis charges, deport everyone else that is on the same chargers, we’ll save money from have to keep these people locked up and lastly we can grow some homegrown herbs and not worry about the chemicals that are being used…….
Time for some forward thinking!!!
Cannabis is also a cure and medicine for many of these diseases affecting humanity. It’s only a plant set it free.
Like cocaine?
Lol. It’s just PAC now Roy.