Roy accuses PACT of about-face on FARM and bus

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has taken aim at the PACT Government for a sudden change of mind, closing down the farmers relief programme without giving a reason, as well as putting the brakes on the free George Town shuttle bus, stating that both initiatives had been helping thousands of Caymanians. In a press statement issued Wednesday, McTaggart said that Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks had flip-flopped over the Farmers Assistance and Relief Measures (FARM) started by the Unity government.

He said that Ebanks had initially announced that he was backing the support for around 1,200 farmers, but a week later did an “about-face when he announced… that the FARM programme would not be continuing” beyond June.

“In other words, those encouraged to take up farming because of the programme will no longer be supported. That is indeed disappointing especially as no reason was given for the sudden change,” McTaggart said and accused PACT of reversing years of support for local farmers. “We understood that Caymanians growing more of what we eat has been supported by every government for decades and is part of our tradition and culture. This PACT government perhaps takes a different view.”

McTaggart said it that it wasn’t clear what had made Ebanks change his mind, but that it was the second programme his ministry had cancelled recently that was assisting Caymanians. The government had also stopped the George Town shuttle bus service, which the opposition leader said was being used by over 1,000 people each week and “I’m sure would have grown further had the programme been allowed to continue as originally intended”.

However, the press release from the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing, and Infrastructure (PAHI) about the shuttle bus stated that this was a pilot project introduced by the previous government that was already scheduled to end on 28 May, having been extended to allow the ministry to gather more data.

Premier Wayne Panton had also stated that the pilot was a useful tool to test solutions before “making significant investments and implementing at a broader scale”, as PACT is expected to place Cayman’s transport woes at the centre of its policies, given the commitments made by all the members on the campaign trail.

Nevertheless, as the country waits to see how PACT intends to address the many environment and sustainability problems resulting from a lack of policy decisions by past administrations, McTaggart urged people to watch what the new government does.

“The opposition will carefully watch to see what other programmes benefiting our people that the PACT will shut down. I do hope the Caymanian people are also paying attention,” he stated.