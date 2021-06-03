Cayman stuck at UK’s amber light

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has been left on the amber list in the UK’s travel traffic light rating system, implying that people from the UK should only be traveling here in the case of emergency, even though there has not been a case of community transmission of COVID-19 in Cayman for over a year and 60% of the population is full vaccinated. Anyone going to Britain from Cayman will still be required to isolate on arrival for ten days and produce a negative test on days two and eight before being released, unless they pay for the ‘test to release’ scheme after five days.

In in a press release issued by his office today, Governor Martyn Roper said he was “very disappointed that Cayman, along with all Overseas Territories in the region” was still on the amber list and described it as a political decision.

“With an increase in Covid cases in the UK due to the Delta variant (also known as Indian variant), the UK took the political decision that it did not want to add any countries or territories to the green list at this review point. Portugal was removed from the green list. Several countries were added to the red list,” he said. “Over the last three weeks, my office has provided lots of information to the UK Department of Transport on Cayman’s Covid policies, vaccine uptake and our recently acquired capacity to undertake genomic sequencing used to detect variants of concern.”

The governor said he had personally raised this at senior levels in the UK, and the premier had written to UK ministers.

“We have set out a compelling case as to why Cayman should be green,” Roper said. “I recognise it is hard to understand why we are not green. I very much hope that happens at the next review in three weeks and we will continue to urge that outcome. As we have now started to demonstrate our genomic sequencing capability, that strengthens our case even more. This decision by the UK reflects great caution about international travel and the extremely difficult challenge the UK faces in managing the risks from Covid. It is no reflection whatsoever on Cayman’s outstanding Covid response.”

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said that with this “difficult but decisive action” he hoped this safety first approach would enable much more opening up of the travel sector in a few weeks. He said the first thing to do was to protect the UK’s own “domestic unlock”.

During press appearances on British TV stations Thursday, Shapps said people should only go to countries on the amber list in “exceptional circumstances”, as he asked for patience.