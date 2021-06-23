Brac rapist jailed for over 11 years

Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): A 25-year-old man from Cayman Brac was sentenced to eleven years and three months in prison on Tuesday, after he admitted two charges of rape against a woman on a beach on the evening of 27 March 2020. Jay Tyson Chantilope, who has severe mental health problems, admitted the allegations on the eve of his trial but then asked to change his plea, before once again accepting responsibility. The court heard how he laid in wait for his victim, with whom he had only an acquaintance, as she worked home alone from a bar at around 8pm. As Justice Roger Chapple delivered his sentence ruling, he described the frightening ordeal she had endured.

He said that Chantilope had jumped out of the bushes and grabbed the 19-year-old woman by the throat. He threatened to kill her unless she did what he asked and then violently dragged her to the beach, where he proceeded to rape her both vaginally and anally without using a condom. She was finally able to escape and ran to a nearby house, where she told the residents what had happened.

Chantilope was arrested a short while later but he claimed the sexual act had been consensual as the two were in a relationship.

In his ruling, Justice Chapple outlined Chantilope’s severe mental health problems and how he has used drugs and drink to self medicate. Doctors believe that his issues could stem from some form of past traumatic brain injury that have been exacerbated by his misuse of drugs, though this has never been confirmed. While in custody he is being treated with anti-psychotic medication. But the judge found that, given conclusions in various reports by psychiatrists, counsellors and community rehabilitation officers, Chantilope presents a real danger to the community and has a high risk of re-offending.

At the time he was arrested for the rape he was on bail for a number of other offences, including the harassment of a 15-year-old girl, allegations he had taken a hatchet to his mother’s car and at least two incidences where he crashed the same car after taking it without her consent.

The judge said that the appropriate sentence for the rape based on local guidelines was 15 years, after taking into account the aggregating factors which relate to the circumstances of the rape and mitigating factors which largely relate to questions of his culpability, given what are without question serious mental health issues.

But with his eventual guilty plea, which saved the victim from the ordeal of giving evidence, the judge reduced the time by 25%. All of the other sentences for his unrelated offences were short and the judge ordered them to run concurrently with the rape term, in line with the legal requirement for judges to consider the totality of sentences.

The court heard through Chantilope’s attorney that he was remorseful and very sorry for what he had done. He said he understood that he was in need of treatment. Once released, he will also be under a sexual harm prevention order for a further seven years, the full details of which were not disclosed but will see him monitored by the authorities and restricted in contact with his victim and her family, among others. Any breach of the order could see him returned to jail.

As he handed down his ruling, Justice Chapple spoke of the victim’s suffering and how it has had a profound effect on her life. He noted that she has been present throughout the hearings and was finally able to see justice delivered for a violent experience that went beyond the inherent violence of rape.