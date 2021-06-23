Brief window for more tourism workers to get cash

(CNS): The Ministry of Tourism has announced that a window of opportunity to register for the tourism stipend for those not already receiving it will open tomorrow for just one week. Government has already spent around $70 million to support displaced workers in the sector since the borders closed due the COVID-19 pandemic. Those already receiving the money do not need to re-register to continue receiving the money, which has now been extended until the end of October.

The ministry is currently assisting more than 3,000 workers, which is costing around $5 million each month, according to Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan. “Tourism workers have been severely impacted by the closure of our borders and many have no other means of income besides the stipend. Reopening registration will give persons who missed the previous registration periods another opportunity to apply, to help them bridge the gap till our borders open and tourism can resume,” he said.

All applications will be verified and applicants are asked to respond to missed calls, voicemails and emails from the Ministry or Department of Tourism. This will help to avoid delays during the verification process. Anyone with questions about the programme or requires assistance completing the online application form can contact the call centre on 949-0623 between 9:00am and 5:00pm Monday to Friday during the registration period.

The application form will be available online at stipend.ourcayman.ky from 9am on Wednesday, 23 June. The registration period closes at 5pm on Tuesday, 29 June.

To qualify for the stipend, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must be Caymanian, Permanent Resident or married to a Caymanian with an Employment

Rights Certificate (RERC),

Must have worked in the Tourism sector,

Must not have applied for the stipend previously.

NOTE: Those who are already receiving the stipend should not reapply.

When completing the online form, all applicants will need to provide the following documents or information:

A copy of your Cayman Islands Voter Registration Card, Caymanian Status Certificate OR Right to be Caymanian Certificate,

A copy of your last pay slip or official job letter,

Former Manager’s name, email, and phone number,

A bank letter verifying your full bank account name and account number OR a copy of a stamped bank deposit slip clearly showing your name and account number is also acceptable.

