500 people get 2nd dose from new COVID vaccine supply

Vaccines given at the ORIA clinic (file photo)

(CNS): According to public health figures, 40,516 people have now had both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine after nearly 500 people got their second doses the first day after the Pfizer vaccine supplies were replenished. The clinic is now open again and from Monday, vaccines will be available to everyone over the age of 12 for both first and second doses, as government begins a campaign to get at least another 10,000 vaccinated as soon as possible. Although the quarantine period is due to be cut to five days next week for those who have been vaccinated, seven more travellers tested positive over the last day.

No details have been given regarding whether these positive cases are among those who just arrived or those who are ending quarantine, but it is likely that the latest batch of test results reflect Wednesday’s new arrivals, including the British Airways flight from the UK. Earlier this week public health officials said that there had been no cases of the Delta variant detected in travellers here yet.

Dr John Lee did confirm this week, however, that six people who had been vaccinated, included two people who had received their vaccine here from the HSA, have recently tested positive for the virus on return from travelling overseas. But none of these people have shown symptoms of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, there are now 19 active cases of the virus among more than 1,100 people in isolation, with three people suffering symptoms.