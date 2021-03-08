Officials reveals another isolation breach

(CNS): Travel Cayman has revealed another alleged breach of isolation protocols by a member of the public and a traveller who was quarantining at residence. This contact, which is now under police investigation, was discovered by the Travel Cayman Mobile Compliance team during routine checks. The member of the public has now been placed in quarantine but public health officials said contact tracing has been completed and there is no cause for concern.

This latest breach comes as officials remain silent about all of the other breaches since the infamous case late last year, when Skylar Mack and VJ Ramgeet were prosecuted and jailed. There are currently around a dozen cases where breaches have occurred and government has offered no update on their progress.

Over the last week CNS has learned that at least one outstanding case involves a member of the RCIPS, who has denied the charges and is expected to appear in summary court for trial in the coming months. CNS has also learned that the case on the Brac may be stalled, though the crown has not yet confirmed that the case is being dropped.

The two people involved in that breach, a local nurse and a visiting police officer from the US, were on their 16th day of isolation and had received alerts on their Travel Cayman phones stating that they were free to leave.

Referring to the latest investigation the RCIPS said it was an ongoing investigation and a completed file will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) for a decision.

Meanwhile, public officials again reminded travellers who quarantine at home that they are not allowed to have visitors. Delivery personnel, relatives and friends are not allowed to enter the home or have any physical contact with those in quarantine. People in isolation should ask friends, family members, neighbours and individuals providing delivery services for or on behalf of a business to provide contactless payment and deliveries

While goods can go into a quarantine location, they cannot be passed outside a quarantine location. Once a location is being used for quarantine, everything inside that location is to remain in the area until it has been cleared by the medical officer of health.

The only exception is for the disposal of garbage, which should be double bagged. A mask and gloves should be worn when walking outside to dispose of the garbage, and this should only be done during low peak hours when there will be less human traffic within the area or apartment complex. Six feet of social distance should be maintained with other individuals, and those in quarantine are required to take garbage directly to the bin then immediately return to the residence.

Anyone prosecuted for breaching isolation is liable on conviction to a CI$10,000 fine or two years in jail.